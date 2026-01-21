Totaro, Driving AI-powered generation, maintenance, and expansion of brand awareness



Totaro is an enterprise that moves beyond intuition-based branding to establish Aranding a system that leverages AI technology as its core engine to generate, maintain, and expand brand awareness. The company aims to evolve brands from simple visual symbols into interactive, cognitive entities that grow alongside their customers. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Tae Jun Yun (24).The flagship product is the Aranding solution. As we transition from an era of keyword-based searches to the AI Search Era where users ask questions and receive direct answers from AI Totaro provides a new dimension of branding. Instead of focusing solely on aesthetically pleasing designs for the human eye, Totaro ensures that AI perceives a brand as trusted information and recommends it first to users.The core of this technology is structuring brand data into a format optimized for learning by ChatGPT and other AI search engines. This ensures that when consumers ask a question, the AI presents the client's brand as the natural alternative and the correct answer.Totaro’s competitive edge lies in its AI Optimization (AIO) capabilities and Data Reliability. While traditional branding focuses on capturing human attention, Totaro builds data structures preferred by AI algorithms. The company possesses the technical expertise to design data trust so that AI perceives a brand accurately and without error during information crawling, placing it on AI recommendation lists faster and more precisely than competitors. This is an essential survival skill for brands in the AI era.“Since the concept of Aranding is still new to the market, we don't just rely on promises of increasing sales”, said Yun. “Instead, we transparently share parts of our internal Aranding Standard Manual with clients. We openly disclose our technical principles how we train AI to recognize a brand and how we manage data to build authentic trust.”Regarding investment, Totaro maintains an open stance, though the goal is not merely scale. The company plans to funnel capital entirely into refining its AI technology and raising technical barriers to entry through Deep Development. Totaro is seeking strategic investment to accelerate R&D, enabling the Aranding engine to analyze deeper data and produce more human-centric results.On future plans, CEO Yun stated, “In the short term, we aim to establish over 25 successful references across various industries, such as finance and fashion, to prove the effectiveness of Aranding. Long-term, as the AI branding market grows by 40%, our goal is to become a global branding-tech leader where companies worldwide look to the Aranding Standard Manual first when considering their brand strategy.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com