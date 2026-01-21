[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Young Heok Lew CEO of PETEECO

PETEECO, An eco-friendly lifestyle and pet brand dedicated to sustainable materials



PETEECO is an eco-friendly brand that manufactures lifestyle and pet products based on sustainable materials such as coconut biomass, insect-derived chitin, and talc. Driven by the mission to set the standard for sustainable materials, the company is rapidly expanding beyond the domestic market into global arenas, including the U.S., Taiwan, Australia, and Thailand. The company was founded in October 2023 by CEO Young Heok Lew.PETEECO focuses on transforming eco-friendly materials sourced from nature into everyday products.Its signature materials include, Coconut Biomass A material created by upcycling discarded coconut husks. Insect Chitin, A high-performance natural material reprocessed from insect by-products. Talc, A natural mineral material sourced directly from the earth.“We are developing eco-friendly household goods, bio-based and PLA toothbrushes, pet tableware, and sustainable packaging containers using these materials”, said Lew. “Our products are characterized by their ability to naturally biodegrade within 60 months, while simultaneously offering safety, durability, and aesthetic appeal.”PETEECO’s primary competitive advantage lies in the fact that its products are convenient to use and yield exceptionally high consumer satisfaction despite being made of eco-friendly materials. The most frequent feedback from customers is that the products capture both environmental sustainability and user convenience. The company continues to strengthen its edge through differentiated material technologies, globally resonant design, manufacturing capabilities backed by safety certifications preferred by buyers, and emotional branding utilizing character IP.The brand is consistently expanding its distribution channels through various online and offline platforms. PETEECO currently supplies products to the U.S., Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia, with completed entry into New Zealand and upcoming launches in Japan and Vietnam. Its marketing strategy includes group purchases, Wadiz crowdfunding, influencer trials, pop-up stores, and exhibitions (K-Fair, Megazoo, etc.). It also actively pursues B2B collaborations, supplying partners such as Bon Appetit, Daxmedi, and Stamp, while building a community through SNS-based branding and content.Currently growing through organic revenue and government-supported projects, PETEECO aims to secure Pre-A or Bridge round investment in the first half of 2026. The capital will be used to expand production facilities, focus on intensive entry into the North American market, secure global certifications (such as EcoVadis), and expand the character IP and merchandise business.Regarding future plans, CEO Lew stated, “We plan to focus heavily on the North American market, expanding sequentially to the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe. We will also broaden our product lineup based on coconut, chitin, and talc, and secure major global eco-friendly certifications such as EcoVadis and Din Certco.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com