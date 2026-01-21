[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Yujin Son CEO of PIN2

PIN2, Operating the shared printing platform PIN2PRINT



-Building an all-in-one solution platform for document-related tasks, accessible instantly whenever needed



-Providing differentiated scalability through PIN2PRINT's brand-agnostic, unmanned printing technology that eliminates hardware restrictions

PIN2 is an IT enterprise establishing a PC and mobile-based unmanned printing platform that enables users to print documents instantly from anywhere within their daily living radius. The company was founded in May 2022 by CEO Yujin Son (29).“We developed the shared printing platform 'PIN2PRINT' to solve the need for printing in daily life more easily and quickly”, said Son.“By installing unmanned printing kiosks in various lifestyle facilities nationwide such as convenience stores, cafes, apartments, study cafes, and unmanned shops we are building a new printing infrastructure accessible to everyone. Our goal is to go beyond proximity-based printing services to establish an all-in-one solution platform for all document-related tasks that anyone can use whenever they need it.”PIN2 centers its business on a mobile printing platform that handles document editing, payment, and printing across various devices. To support this, the company has developed and supplied its own compact, unmanned printing kiosks.The service currently offers printing, copying, scanning, and faxing via a mobile app or website, with a user interface as fast and intuitive as printing directly from a PC. Leveraging proprietary technology, the platform supports over 30 file formats while ensuring high security and compatibility. The app also features an AI-powered document scanner, allowing users to scan and copy even at printer-only stations.“Our most distinctive feature is its compatibility with diverse printer brands”, Son explained. “While conventional unmanned printing solutions are often restricted to specific multifunction printer (MFP) models, PIN2PRINT offers differentiated scalability through brand-agnostic unmanned printing technology. This allows any business with an existing printer to unman their equipment without costly hardware replacements or interrupting current workflows. This technology is a registered patent and serves as our primary weapon for rapid scaling.”The core competitiveness of PIN2PRINT lies in its ease of installation and operation powered by patented universal printer compatibility. Unlike traditional unmanned MFPs that require significant space, dedicated hardware, PCs, payment terminals, and fixed desks, PIN2PRINT can be operated anywhere with just one printer and one small kiosk. This results in extremely low initial costs and allows installation in spaces as small as 0.3 square meters (0.1 pyeong). Furthermore, because it operates on a high-security global cloud service, it eliminates risks such as personal data leaks and viruses often associated with public PCs. This makes it the only model capable of large-scale expansion into lifestyle-integrated infrastructure.Regarding future plans, CEO Son stated, “Our first goal is to establish a nationwide unmanned printing infrastructure based on living zones. We are currently expanding into convenience stores, unmanned shops, study halls, and residential complexes, with the aim of rapidly capturing market share in 2026.”Founded: May 2022Core Business: Supply of universal printer-compatible unmanned printing solutions and operation of a shared printing platformKey Achievements: Selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator (ChangGoo Program 7th batch) in 2025, Registered as a partner for GS Retail (GS25 Convenience Store) in 2024, Selected for the Incheon Startup Park TRYOUT Scale-up Challenge Lab (2024), Selected for the Kona I x Incheon University Open Innovation Challenge (2023), "Excellent" rating in the 2022 Preliminary Startup Package.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com