[Incheon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Startup CEOs of 2025 Youth Global Launchpad Program] Jeong Ho Yun CEO of Hilokal

Hilokal, Bridging the communication gap for international workers in industrial settings.



-Empowering the workforce through HiWorker, featuring real-time TBM translation radios and desktop translators for industrial training



-Redefining site safety as a pioneering case of applying the latest LLM and translation models to specialized industrial environments

Hilokal is an enterprise dedicated to resolving communication barriers faced by foreign workers in industrial settings. Under the brand name HiWorker, the company provides integrated app and web-based services. Hilokal was founded in August 2020 by CEO Jeong Ho Yun (38).“With approximately 1 million foreign workers active in industrial fields, languages from 40 different countries are intertwined, leading to repeated operational errors, conflicts, and industrial accidents caused by communication issues”, said Yun. “Hilokal has developed its services to fundamentally eliminate these problems.”The flagship product, HiWorker, offers a comprehensive suite of features including,TBM Translation Radio, Real-time interpretation for Tool Box Meetings. Desktop Translator for Lectures, Real-time translation for training and educational sessions. AI Tutor, Language learning support tailored for workers. Image & Document Translation, Tools for 1:1 meetings and technical manual comprehension.The core competitiveness of HiWorker lies in being a pioneering case of applying the latest LLM (Large Language Model) and translation technology specifically to industrial sites. As the only service lineup in Korea applicable to specialized sectors such as industrial safety, shipbuilding, construction, and manufacturing, it provides a practical solution that can immediately resolve communication hurdles. By aligning with government policies focused on preventing industrial accidents, HiWorker has established itself as an essential safety solution.“Since many of our clients are in local manufacturing, construction, and shipbuilding, we utilize network-centric sales strategies rather than general performance marketing”, Yun explained. “We focus on participating in industrial seminars, engaging with association member companies, conducting on-site demonstrations for B2B sales, and building credibility through PR.”To date, Hilokal has attracted a cumulative investment of 1.5 billion KRW. The company is currently in discussions for further collaboration and investment with institutions interested in the foreign labor market, including JB Investment, Hoban Construction, and Xplor Investment (the CVC of GS E&C).Reflecting on the company's origins, Yun shared, “We started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a B2C service helping foreigners communicate and chat. We have grown by securing capital through initial investments, government R&D grants, and our own revenue.” He added, “The greatest reward is hearing a 'Wow' during a product demonstration or witnessing the moment a worker who couldn't communicate suddenly can. It feels like creating something from nothing.”Hilokal currently operates with a team of 14, with more than half dedicated to the development team. Regarding future plans, Yun stated, “We aim to fully address the communication market for 1 million foreign workers and 100,000 companies in Korea, establishing a complete industrial communication infrastructure integrated with site systems like TBM, production management, and risk assessment. Leveraging our existing collaborative foundations in Japan and Malaysia, we will expand across East and Southeast Asia to become a leading global industrial solution provider.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com