[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Nerve Bioscience, An R&D-Driven Biotech Firm Specializing in Natural Extracts

Kyungyae Hyun CEO of Nerve Bioscience



-Dr. Hyun Kyungyae, Professor of Clinical Pathology at Dong-eui University with 16 years of expertise in the field



-Jahyeon Sleep Patch, Jahyeon Skincare line, and ANAPA

Nerve Bioscience is an R&D-focused biotechnology company that researches and develops natural extract-based solutions for various wellness sectors, including sleep aids, skincare, and pet nutrition. The company was founded in October 2023 by CEO Kyungyae Hyun(53).“As a professor of Clinical Pathology at Dong-eui University for 16 years, my research has focused on human health, specifically mental health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer’s”, said CEO Hyun. “I wanted to find a way to return these research findings to people’s daily lives in a more direct and safe manner. This led me to develop actual products based on the natural substances I studied during my tenure. We live in an era where natural ingredients are gaining more attention than synthetic chemicals. I founded Nerve Bioscience on the conviction that Humans come from nature, and what is derived from nature is most beneficial to them.”The company’s portfolio features three flagship items. The first is the Jahyeon Sleep Patch. “We believe sleep is the first step toward mental wellness. Sleep is closely linked to brain recovery and emotional stability. However, most existing sleep aids are hormone-based chemicals like melatonin or serotonin, which can lead to resistance and side effects.”Nerve Bioscience found the solution in the extract of Nypa fruticans (Mangrove Palm). Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, research confirmed that this extract helps alleviate stress proteins and stabilize brain waves, inducing natural sleep. Based on this mechanism, the Jahyeon Sleep Patch is a non-hormonal, natural solution that restores the body’s natural rhythm.The second line is Skincare utilizing marine natural extracts. The company developed functional products for moisturizing, wrinkle improvement, and whitening using extracts from marine organisms such as Gloiopeltis furcata (red algae), Eisenia bicyclis, and Ecklonia stolonifera. Key products include Jahyeon Care Cream, Jahyeon Yunseul Toner, and Jahyeon Neoul Lotion—all R&D-driven cosmetics based on Busan’s marine resources.Lastly, the company developed ANAPA Skin Treats for pets. This product extends the anti-inflammatory and skin-improving benefits of Gloiopeltis furcata to pets. It is a natural, semi-moist treat supplemented with probiotics, Omega-3, and chlorella to aid immunity and digestion.Nerve Bioscience is strategically expanding its domestic and international sales channels. ANAPA Skin Treats has been building brand awareness through major pet fairs. The brand actively communicates with its 1,000+ Instagram followers to incorporate feedback into product improvements and is currently testing online sales via its Naver Smart Store.The Jahyeon Skincare line is nearing its official launch. The company is sharing its brand philosophy and research-backed stories through its 'Jahyeon Wellness Magazine' and dedicated Instagram channel. Starting next year, the company plans to expand distribution partnerships by participating in global cosmetic fairs, with goals to enter Olive Young (Korea’s top drugstore) and international platforms like Amazon and Qoo10. Notably, in September, the company made its first global footprint by successfully launching the Jahyeon Care Cream and Sleep Patch at the Fuyuan Gift Shop on Central Street, a major landmark in Harbin, China.Financially, Nerve Bioscience has secured SAFE(Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investment from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation(KIBO) and is currently attracting investors to execute TIPS projects. The company aims for a Pre-A round in 2026 and a Pre-B round in 2027.Regarding future plans, CEO Hyun stated, “Our goal is to become the leading brand that comes to mind when people think of ‘Wellness’ While we are currently focused on sleep patches, skincare, and pet treats, we plan to expand into functional health foods and wellness medical devices.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com