[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Jin-kyun Lee CEO of Nurimobility

Nurimobility, Redefining Designated Driver and Vehicle Consignment Services through a Phone-based Infrastructure



-A revolutionary reception system powered by Chatbot-AI forecasting, distinct from traditional methods



-Developing AI-driven hospital accompaniment, vehicle consignment, and driver-exclusive services

Nurimobility is a specialized provider of designated driver (chauffeur) and vehicle consignment services rooted in a phone-based infrastructure. Among approximately 5,000 small-to-medium enterprises in the nationwide market, the company stands as a market leader, processing an average of 3,000 calls per day. Founded in March 2022 by CEO Jin-kyun Lee, Nurimobility bridges the gap between traditional operations and modern technology.“We have integrated cutting-edge IT with our deep-seated know-how in phone-based designated driving”, said CEO Lee. “Our goal is to develop a diverse range of new services centered around the ‘drivers’ who transport and operate vehicles.”Lee is a seasoned expert who has been at the forefront of the mobility market for 25 years. Since founding ‘Daewoo Call’, Korea’s first region-based designated driver service in 1999, he has led the industry's major shifts, including operating call centers, introducing dispatch programs, establishing industry alliances, and transitioning to IT-based management systems. Over the decades, he has built significant influence among 5,000 agencies and software firms, accumulating unparalleled expertise in M&A, operational optimization, and cost reduction.Building on this experience, Nurimobility launched ‘Pickdaeri’, its flagship app-based service. The company is now expanding its portfolio to include AI-driven hospital accompaniment, advanced consignment, and specialized services for drivers.‘Pickdaeri’ was developed by benchmarking industry giants like Kakao T and T-map Mobility, but with a critical differentiator, the strength of a 24/7 human-operated call center.“By integrating AI technology, we are transforming the way orders are received through chatbot-AI forecasting”, Lee explained. “We are also developing Accompaniment Services to create new value in the mobility sector.”The Accompaniment Service matches customers with verified drivers for tasks such as hospital visits or school pickups/drop-offs. The primary focus is currently on hospital accompaniment. The service will offer two intuitive booking methods—voice recognition and ‘easy reception’ and will launch alongside a dedicated driver app to ensure that only highly vetted professionals from the designated driving and consignment sectors are dispatched.One of Pickdaeri’s standout features is the ‘100% Pick’ function. “During severe weather like heavy snow, calling a designated driver becomes nearly impossible. Our ‘100% Pick’ feature guarantees a driver for a slightly higher premium. When this request is made, call center managers intervene to ensure dispatch within 10 minutes. This system is designed to activate specifically during high-demand or emergency situations.”While app-based services offer convenience, they often lack immediate human support during issues. Lee emphasized that Nurimobility’s competitive edge lies in this balance. “Unlike major platforms where users must navigate online prompts before reaching a human, our service operates like a standard app but provides an ‘always-on’ call center for real-time assistance whenever a problem arises.”Nurimobility is also scaling its marketing efforts. Starting September 2025, the company will launch TV commercials for Pickdaeri through a government-supported broadcasting discount program for innovative SMEs. The company has already solidified its digital presence via its official website, YouTube, Instagram, and blog, while executing aggressive search and social media ad campaigns across Naver, Kakao, Google, and Meta.Looking ahead, Lee shared his ambitious vision “Our primary goal is to establish Pickdaeri as the third-largest player in the designated driver market, following Kakao T and T-map. We aim to grow this platform to process 10,000 calls daily.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com