[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Hyunseong Son CEO of DH SMARTPOWER

Busan-based DH SMARTPOWER is an electrical equipment company specializing in ‘Smart Green Dehydrating Breathers’ and diagnostic services for oil-filled transformers. The company provides eco-friendly solutions that manage hydrogen gas and pressure levels within transformers, effectively extending their operational lifespan, reducing the risk of unexpected power outages, and minimizing the environmental burden associated with premature replacement and disposal. CEO Hyunseong Son(57) founded the company in July 2022.“I spent 25 years working for a transformer manufacturer”, said CEO Son. “Based on my extensive field experience in offices, factories, and installation sites, I founded this company to solve a persistent question, How can we operate aging transformers more safely and for longer periods while minimizing power outages?”The flagship product is the “Smart Green Dehydrating Breather for Oil-filled Transformers.” This integrated breathing and diagnostic device monitors hydrogen gas and internal pressure in real-time to enhance transformer longevity and mitigate outage risks.This solution is ideal for factories, industrial complexes, commercial buildings, and public institutions that utilize oil-filled distribution transformers. It is particularly effective for clients dealing with aging assets or those highly sensitive to safety incidents and power interruptions. Having completed prototype development, the company is currently conducting field verification tests on actual transformers to refine performance based on real-world data. Concurrently, DH SMARTPOWER is preparing for mass production and the integration of control and data services.CEO Son emphasized, “The core competitiveness of our Smart Green Dehydrating Breather lies in its role as a practical preventive diagnostic device that covers distribution transformers.”“Existing Online DGA (Dissolved Gas Analysis) equipment is prohibitively expensive and is mostly reserved for large, extra-high voltage transformers. Consequently, distribution transformers are often left without any preventive diagnostic tools”, Son explained. “Our product’s greatest differentiator is that it provides hydrogen gas and pressure detection with early warning capabilities at a low cost, simply by replacing the existing breather.”The Smart Green Dehydrating Breather is the perfect solution for the distribution transformer segment, where budgets for full DGA equipment are limited but the need to reduce outages remains high. For customers, the primary appeal is the ‘peace of mind’ much like an insurance policy knowing that a single installation improves maintenance efficiency, prevents outages, and reduces environmental impact.Furthermore, the technology offers technical, economic, and environmental advantages.Technical, Simultaneous detection of hydrogen gas and pressure allows for the early identification of anomalies, paving the way for data-driven Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM).Economic, Significantly lower acquisition and maintenance costs compared to expensive DGA equipment allow for widespread application across distribution networks.Environmental, By extending the life of transformers, the device reduces unnecessary waste and carbon emissions. It also minimizes the use and disposal of consumables like silica gel, making it a truly sustainable solution.Regarding future plans, Son stated, “In the short term, we will focus on verifying the reliability of our Smart Green Dehydrating Breather and securing initial references within the year. Based on these verification results, our goal is to obtain relevant certifications and establish a foothold in the institutionalized market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com