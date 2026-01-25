[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] Nanopus, A Nanotechnology-Based Deep-Tech Startup Powering Self-Heating Solutions Without External Power

Jin Gyeong Park CEO of Nanopus



-Flagship Innovation, A photothermal nano-solution that generates heat exceeding 50°C using only sunlight, while delivering 99.9% antibacterial protection.

Nanopus is a nanotechnology-driven deep-tech startup that develops photothermal nanomaterials to convert light into heat, enabling self-heating solutions without the need for an external power source. The company’s mission is to simultaneously drive eco-friendly energy innovation, provide safe antibacterial solutions, and promote carbon reduction. The name Nanopus is a portmanteau of Nano and Opus(meaning a work of art), reflecting the vision of enriching human life through high-level nanotechnology. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Jin Gyeong Park (45).The flagship product is a photothermal nano-solution that reaches temperatures over 50°C solely through solar energy, while maintaining 99.9% antibacterial efficacy.“We can create surfaces that become warmer and cleaner using only light, even in the absence of electricity”, says CEO Park. “The principle lies in surface plasmon resonance (SPR). Much like how sound is amplified when tuned to a specific radio tuning, this phenomenon captures the wavelengths of solar energy or near-infrared light with maximum efficiency and converts them into heat. Furthermore, since the material is synthesized based on copper, it possesses inherent antibacterial properties, which are further enhanced by the heat generated by light. Due to the versatile nature of nanoparticles, it can be easily processed into various forms such as coating solutions, films, and fibers, allowing for applications across diverse industries including smart heating textiles, heating films for construction and daily life, and smart farming.”Park emphasized, “Our engineered nanoparticles absorb light with high efficiency, converting it into heat. During this process, reactive species are generated that inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi. These nanoparticles can be formulated in the form of coating liquids, films, or inks, making them easy to apply to various materials.”The competitiveness of Nanopus lies, first, in its outstanding performance. A single material can simultaneously deliver three properties: self-heating, antibacterial, and anti-fungal effects. Internal evaluations confirmed a heating effect of over 50°C within just five minutes of exposure to sunlight—a performance more than twice as efficient as similar domestic products. Additionally, its 99.9% antibacterial efficacy against common bacteria such as E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and MRSA within one hour has been certified by official testing laboratories.Second is its superior cost competitiveness. Conventional nanomaterials often face in mass production limits due to the need for high-temperature, high-pressure, and specialized atmosphere synthesis. However, Nanopus technology allows for manufacturing in a standard beaker at room temperature. Furthermore, based on anti-agglomeration technology, the company can achieve precursor concentrations 25 times higher than existing methods. This means that for the same volume, the production yield per batch increases 25-fold, enabling mass synthesis at a price point viable for industrial use. Additionally, it is possible to upcycle industrial copper waste, facilitating expansion into ESG-oriented materials.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “We plan to establish an affiliated research institute and secure Proof of Concept (PoC) contracts with key clients within the year. Following this, we will focus on commercialization by obtaining various certifications. We also intend to expand our portfolio beyond energy materials into the semiconductor, and electronics industries through deep-tech collaborations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com