[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] NAMANE PET, A Startup Developing Specialized Probiotic Supplements for Dogs

NAMANE PET is a company dedicated to resolving chronic issues in the conventional pet supplement market and researching products that enable pet owners to provide care with ease. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Hwi-cheol Kim (37).The flagship item is ‘PELLETAIL,’ a probiotic supplement specifically designed for dogs. “Most existing pet probiotic products utilize live bacteria as the primary ingredient, resulting in a colorless and odorless powder form”, explains CEO Kim. “Despite being supplements for pets who rely on smell to determine what is edible, palatability was often overlooked. This forced owners to go through the hassle of mixing the powder into feed or dissolving it in water. Furthermore, because these live bacteria are sensitive to heat, they are restricted in terms of formulation, and they are easily destroyed by stomach acid, which fails to guarantee a high survival rate in the intestines.”PELLETAIL is a solid-form probiotic that can be conveniently administered as a ‘standalone snack’, with just one piece a day. Its primary ingredient, postbiotics (heat-killed bacteria), is produced through a specialized heat-treatment process. This process allowed the product to be developed as a solid formulation while securing ‘palatability’ the most crucial factor in pet food. CEO Kim designed PELLETAIL not as a chore-like supplement that must be forced upon a dog, but as a probiotic treat that dogs genuinely enjoy.The competitiveness of NAMANE PET lies in the synergy between its ‘professional network’ and ‘continuous R&D’. Having spent years working at a non-clinical CRO (Contract Research Organization), Mr. Kim leveraged his expertise to build a specialized collaborative network, including directors from Konkuk University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and professors of animal nutrition, to co-develop the product.“Based on this network, we selected raw materials and blending ratios, then conducted our own efficacy testing. By reflecting these experimental results, we were able to create ‘PELLETAIL’ with objectively improved effectiveness”, Kim emphasized. “PELLETAIL is not just a collection of good ingredients; its strongest competitive edge is that it is a pet healthcare solution developed with an optimized formulation to deliver superior results.”Through the ‘Preliminary Startup Package’ program, NAMANE PET is actively receiving mentoring to pioneer overseas sales channels in Asian markets such as Japan and Taiwan. Notably, the company officially introduced its product at the ‘2025 TASS Conference’ in Taiwan. Moving forward, NAMANE PET plans to execute a global business strategy, laying the groundwork for international expansion simultaneously with its domestic launch, including signing MOUs with overseas buyers.Despite being in its early stages, NAMANE PET’s growth potential was recognized in August 2025, when it successfully secured 50 million KRW in seed investment through the ‘Arco Ventures Deep-tech Investment Association.’ The funds will be used for product marketing and R&D. After validating market response and sales performance through prototype sales, the company aims to expand its product line into feed and snacks.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our short-term goal is to establish ‘PELLETAIL’ as the leading trend in the canine probiotic market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com