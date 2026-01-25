[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] DOUL Robotics, A Startup Developing Kitchen Automation Solutions Based on Robotics Technology

Jaehong Seo CEO of DOUL Robotics



DOUL Robotics is a food-tech company developing kitchen automation solutions based on the vision of ‘Technology that changes, robots that help’. The company focuses on creating robots that take over dangerous or repetitive tasks in commercial kitchens and is currently developing a prototype of ‘KitchenMate’, a robotic arm specialized for cooking. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Jaehong Seo (38).“I am Jaehong Seo, a robotics Ph.D. and a researcher with 12 years of experience in the field, and I founded DOUL Robotics this June”, Seo said. “I completed an integrated master’s and doctoral program in robotics at the University of Science and Technology (UST). During my studies, I worked as a student researcher in the AI/Robotics division at the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH). After earning my doctorate, I conducted postdoctoral research on field robots, including hydraulic-driven quadruped robots, robotic arms, and dual-arm construction robots.”The company’s flagship product, KitchenMate, is a cooking-specialized robotic arm designed to replace the expensive general-purpose collaborative robots commonly used in applications such as chicken frying or barista stations. By adopting only the minimum necessary degrees of freedom (DoF) required for cooking tasks, KitchenMate achieves a competitive price point while also improving energy efficiency and collision safety through its lightweight design. A key strength is that the entire mechanical section of the robotic arm features a waterproof, modular structure, ensuring perfect hygiene through easy disassembly and cleaning even if contamination occurs during the cooking process.The first target application for KitchenMate is the automation of chicken frying. To this end, the company has developed and filed a patent for a specialized hook-type attachment (end-effector) capable of securely gripping chicken baskets. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand KitchenMate’s range of applications by developing additional attachments for tasks such as flipping barbecue, boiling noodles, and dispensing ice cream. This approach enables the robot to be deployed across various cooking processes simply by changing the end-of-arm tooling.In addition to the robotic arm, DOUL Robotics directly develops automated cooking equipment—such as automatic noodle cookers, stir-frying pots, and automatic burners—to create an environment where robots handle all repetitive and high-risk tasks in the kitchen. The ultimate goal of DOUL Robotics is to integrate these automated devices with KitchenMate to build a fully automated kitchen solution in a vending machine format.“Most chicken or barista robots currently on the market utilize general-purpose collaborative robots, which inevitably leads to high equipment costs”, Seo explained. “In contrast, our robot is a specialized arm designed with a minimal structure by selecting only the functions essential for cooking. This price competitiveness over conventional collaborative robots is our greatest strength.”Regarding future plans, CEO Seo stated, “In the short term, our most important goal is to use our technology and products to tangibly improve the working environment and operational efficiency for small-scale restaurant owners. We believe the true value of cooking automation is realized only when it is accessible to small shops, not just large corporations. Based on this, we aim to grow into a healthy, self-sustaining food-tech company that generates sustainable revenue.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com