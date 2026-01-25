[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] LogSystems, A Startup Developing AI-Powered Log Data Analysis Solutions

Malgeum Sung CEO of LogSystems



-Competitiveness, The ability to analyze comprehensive log data, which contains every issue recorded by industrial equipment



-Key Strength, A solution that not only analyzes the root cause of failures but also provides actionable troubleshooting solutions

LogSystems is a specialized company that utilizes AI to analyze log data recorded within smart factory processes. The company develops solutions that identify the root causes of equipment failures and suggest effective solutions. The company was founded in August 2025 by CEO Malgeum Sung (37), who graduated with degrees in Autonomous Fusion Engineering and Big Data and has extensive professional experience in log data analysis.“Smart factories operate 24/7, 365 days a year”, says CEO Sung. “Due to the nature of equipment that never stops, failures occur for a variety of reasons. To address this, we are developing an AI-driven solution that analyzes the cause of a failure and presents a solution the moment it occurs.”The core competitiveness of LogSystems lies in its ability to analyze raw log data, which serves as a complete record of every event and issue within a machine. Sung emphasized that their platform is ‘a comprehensive solution capable of both root cause analysis and troubleshooting recommendations.’“LogSystems is currently conducting projects through first-tier suppliers of major corporations. Separately, the CEO and the marketing team are leveraging their own professional networks to pioneer new sales channels. We are also planning to attract investment in 2026 to facilitate IP filings and recruit talent for further product enhancement.”Regarding the motivation behind the startup, Sung shared, “During my nine years in the manufacturing field, I witnessed the gross inefficiency of humans manually analyzing millions of lines of logs. I realized that AI was the only viable solution to this problem, and after much deliberation, I decided to start the business. We are currently operating through personal capital and the funding from the Preliminary Startup Package.”Since the founding, Sung feels most rewarded when the technology she develops actually solves ‘real-world field problems.’ “When a failure occurs, the end client requests a cause analysis and a solution from the equipment manufacturer. Currently, engineers at these manufacturers analyze log data manually, line by line. I feel a great sense of accomplishment when we can solve problems in minutes that previously took days or weeks.”Regarding future plans, Sung stated, “Our technical goal is to go beyond cause analysis and go into developing an automated reporting feature that documents everything from the point of failure to the point of resolution. Based on this solution, we aim to supply our systems to mid-sized enterprises and global companies through our internal networks starting in 2027. We intend to grow LogSystems into a company that offers smart diagnostics and automated reporting, transcending simple AI analysis.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com