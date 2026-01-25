[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] VIDYOU, A Startup Operating Robot-Arm Short-Form Content Studios

Woojin Lee CEO of VIDYOU



VIDYOU is a company that operates mobile robot-arm studios for various major events, including the Busan International Film Festival, Waterbomb, and the Seoul Jazz Festival. By opening a permanent physical studio in 2026, the company aims to lead the next generation of short-form content, following the trends of sticker booths and four-cut photo studios. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Woojin Lee.“I worked as a robot-arm operator for about seven years, filming TV commercials and music videos for global brands like Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, and McDonald’s, as well as K-pop icons like aespa and NewJeans”, said Lee. “I decided to start this business to discover and scale new types of content that align with current trends.”VIDYOU provides a service where a human-sized robotic arm performs diverse, synchronized movements to film customers with high-performance cameras. Customers can then conveniently download high-quality videos, such as short-form clips or slow-motion edits, using a QR code.The core competitiveness of VIDYOU lies in the CEO's professional expertise. While other companies may attempt to mimic the service, the subtle details derived from years of experience filming idols and celebrities create a significant difference in the final cinematic output. Furthermore, the combined expertise of the founding team, which includes a professional lawyer, strengthens VIDYOU’s overall business capabilities.To date, most of VIDYOU's revenue has been generated through recurring clients and word-of-mouth. While the company initially operated with a lean team and limited marketing, it has recently expanded its staff and is now conducting aggressive marketing through various agencies to scale the business.“VIDYOU was selected for a government support project by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), receiving tens of millions of won in grants. We have also been selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' Innovative Venture Business Commercialization program, securing hundreds of millions of won in loan support”, Lee added. “Despite being founded recently in June 2025, our projected annual revenue has already exceeded 200 million KRW. Based on this growth and potential, we are maintaining close partnerships with accelerators (ACs). We are working toward securing seed investment early next year as we expand our revenue pipeline.”Regarding the motivation behind the startup, Lee shared “The insights I gained from various filming sets were the catalyst. Even traditional photo booths are now providing video outputs, showing that the way we record moments is constantly evolving. I believed that robot-arm movement focused on the person could offer unprecedented angles and a sense of speed. At that moment, I met my co-founder, a lawyer who shared this vision. I became convinced that by combining his management expertise with my technical background, we could build a successful corporation.”Looking ahead, Lee stated, “With our projected annual revenue surpassing 200 million KRW this year, our short-term goal for 2026 is to achieve 1 billion KRW in revenue and open two permanent studio locations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com