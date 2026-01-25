Vice President Sun Hong Lim of the University of Suwon stated, “We will establish a startup ecosystem that begins at the local level and expands globally”

- Total project budget of KRW 20 billion to be provided over 4 years from 2030 to 2027, with KRW 8.8 billion for the Pre-Startup Package and KRW 11.2 billion for the Early-Stage Startup Package



- The only university in the country to operate a Pre-Startup Package, Early-Stage Startup Package, Makerspace Specialized Lab, and Specialized Competency BI Development Support Project



- 119 companies, approximately KRW 4.9 billion in sales, about KRW 500 million in investment attraction, and 203 new jobs (Pre-Startup Package, 2021–2025)



- Establishing a ‘close support system’ that designs and manages the entire execution process alongside entrepreneurs, and creating a practical growth ecosystem that will lead to sustainable startups



- Industry-academia cooperation, research, and corporate networks operate as a single ecosystem within the university, with the family company system as the core axis of this ecosystem.

The Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon is a comprehensive startup support platform that encompasses various government support projects, on-campus centers, and educational programs. With cutting-edge facilities and diverse programs, it systematically supports the entire process from the discovery of a promising idea to the growth stage.The Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon was established in January 2017 and consists of five centers for on-campus startup support (Entrepreneurship Center, Goun Startup Support Group, DS & ML Center, Startup Incubation Center, Creative Makers Center), two entrepreneurship academic programs (Interdisciplinary Major in Entrepreneurship, Graduate School of Global Entrepreneurship), and four government-supported business divisions (Pre-Startup Package, Early-Stage Startup Package, Makerspace Specialized Lab, Specialized Competency BI Development Support Project). The University of Suwon is receiving total project funding of KRW 20 billion from 2023 to 2027 (four years), with KRW 8.8 billion for the Pre-Startup Package and KRW 11.2 billion for the Early-Stage Startup Package. This funding is being directed toward discovering and nurturing promising aspiring entrepreneurs and outstanding early-stage startup companies.The University of Suwon has helped to revitalize local entrepreneurship through various specialized programs covering prototype production support, IR competency enhancement, preparation for global expansion, one-stop startup consulting, and more. In February 2021, it opened the Graduate School of Global Entrepreneurship as a government-backed entrepreneurship graduate school approved by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. In addition, through the Makerspace Specialized Lab, it has introduced various advanced equipment such as MCT metal processing machines, CNC high-speed processing machines, 3D printers, and laser cutters to provide practical support and fulfill its role as a leading regional university for startups.The University of Suwon has been selected for the ‘Specialized Competency BI Development Support Project’ for two years (2024–2025) and is focusing on supporting programs to verify technology, enhance business models, and strengthen investment attraction capabilities for promising companies. It operates a practical startup growth support program that goes beyond simply providing space and has been recognized for its top-level performance nationwide.In addition, the Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon is making efforts to create a student startup ecosystem through startup club activities and startup competitions. It also provides startup preparation funding support and aims to strengthen entrepreneurial capabilities through mentoring and missions for each stage.Sun Hong Lim, vice president of the University of Suwon and head of the Startup Support Group, said, “We are building a cooperative network with local governments and related organizations to support startup companies in moving past the basic startup stage to scale up sustainably.” We met with Vice President Lim at the Future Innovation Hall of the University of Suwon in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.“The University of Suwon is currently operating the Pre-Startup Package, Early-Stage Startup Package, Makerspace Specialized Lab, and Specialized Competency BI Development Support Project, and is the only university in the country conducting these projects simultaneously.The University of Suwon Pre-Startup Package actively discovers and supports aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative technologies and business models (BMs). Detailed support programs include ‘Pre-WoW! Pre-Incubating’, which nurtures aspiring entrepreneurs with excellent technology and original ideas, and ‘Pre-WoW! BM Advancement’, which refines startup items and business models to create a sustainable revenue structure. We also operate ‘Pre-WoW! Collaboration Networking’, which assists in collaborations with various partner organizations, and ‘Pre-WoW! Global Partner Link’, which provides opportunities for collaboration with global companies through a reliable international network.To support investment attraction, we offer the ‘Pre-WoW! Investment Solution’, which is aimed at enhancing the IR pitch decks and investment capabilities of startups, and the ‘Pre-WoW! Investment Platform’, which helps them increase their chances of landing investment contracts. In addition, we have a multifaceted support system in place, which includes the ‘G-HOP Startup Competition’, where startup teams representing universities in the southern region of Gyeonggi Province engage in competitions and exchanges, ‘Gyeonggi Deep Tech Startup Flex 2025’, which collaborates with startup support organizations in Gyeonggi Province to discover deep tech startups and help them grow, and the ‘Pre-WoW! Mentoring Window’, which supports diagnosis and mentoring from internal and external experts.The University of Suwon Early-Stage Startup Package helps early-stage startups with excellent technology stabilize and grow their businesses.Key programs include ‘WoW! Global Frontier’, which seeks local partners in Taiwan to create global achievements in areas such as exports and technology cooperation, and the ‘WoW! Biz Matching Platform’, which supports collaborations with large venture capital corporations such as Lotte Ventures and public institutions such as the Korea International Trade Association.We are also helping early-stage startups take off through initiatives such as ‘WoW! Investment Attraction Solution’, which provides investment opportunities through corporate competency enhancement consulting and internal and external IR linkages, ‘WoW! Scale-up Boost,’ which addresses corporate issues and expands outcomes through empirical validation and client discovery, and the ‘WoW! Startup Festa’, where we invite Hwaseong City and related organizations to share achievements and present case studies.WoW! Makers at the University of Suwon has established a production base to help aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage startups turn their creative ideas into prototypes, and plays a role in connecting these efforts to startup creation and commercialization.We operate ‘WoW! Makers Practical Equipment Training’ which provides practical training on equipment such as 3D printers, large-format printers, and CNC machines, and we also facilitate networking between companies and award commendations from the Mayor of Hwaseong through the ‘Hwaseong Makers Festa’, which shared and exhibited the achievements of the 2025 Prototype Production Support Project.In terms of commercialization support, we operate programs such as the ‘WoW! Makers IR Clinic’, which holds IR consulting and demo days aimed at securing funding, ‘WoW! Makers Global Frontier’, which helps with local research and the search for business partners to pioneer overseas markets such as Vietnam, and ‘WoW! Makers Online Market Entry Support’, which provides marketing and online market entry support for excellent maker products.The University of Suwon Startup Incubation Center is a startup incubator that selects promising prospective and early-stage startups and provides them with comprehensive support covering office space, mentoring, investment, and commercialization.We operate ‘WoW! BI Business Growth Support’ to increase success rates by providing initial commercialization funds to tenant companies, and ‘WoW! BI Technology Startup Mentoring’ to diagnose and offer solutions for the technical and management challenges faced by companies. In addition, we offer the ‘WoW! BI Business Plan Guidance’ program, which assists in drafting excellent technology R&D business plans to aid growth, and the ‘WoW! BI Investment Competency Acquisition’ program, which strengthens investment capabilities through IR pitch deck training and demo day connections.We also support the growth of companies through various programs such as ‘WoW! BI Certification Acquisition’, which helps startups obtain corporate and product certifications, ‘WoW! BI Sales Channel Development’, which supports practical distribution and marketing after prototype production, ‘WoW! BI Sherpa’ which assists in management diagnosis by matching entrepreneurship graduate students and faculty, and ‘WoW! BI Startup Hackathon’ which supports idea discovery and prototype development for students in interdisciplinary entrepreneurship majors and startup clubs.”“We were selected as an excellent host organization for the 2020 Pre-Startup Package, and over four years from 2021, we helped 119 companies achieve approximately 4.9 billion won in sales, attract about 500 million won in investments, and create 203 new jobs. We were selected as the best host organization for the Early-Stage Startup Package in both 2020 and 2022. Over five years from 2020, the 130 selected companies achieved approximately 141.9 billion won in sales, attracted about 10.5 billion won in investments, and created 588 new jobs.WoW! Makers was selected as a Makerspace Specialized Lab in 2022 and achieved the highest Makerspace Specialized Lab rating (S grade) in 2023 and 2024. Since 2023, we have collaborated annually with the Hwaseong Industry Promotion Agency to support prototype production for startup companies within Hwaseong City. As of September 2025, WoW! Makers had seen a total of 12,651 users and supported the production of 8,484 prototypes.The Startup Incubation Center was selected for the 2024 Specialized Competency BI Development Support Project, achieved the highest rating (S grade) in the 2025 evaluation of the Startup Incubation Center operations, and as of the first half of 2025, it has 65 tenant and graduate companies, approximately 7.8 billion won in sales, and 81 new hires.”“The most notable change in 2025 was the introduction of ‘differential support for commercialization funds by stage.’ In the past, prospective entrepreneurs received funding in a lump sum, but starting in 2025, a first round of funding is provided initially, and additional funding is granted after business performance is verified through a mid-term review. Rather than a simple institutional change, this can be seen as a structural reform aimed at significantly enhancing the quality of startup support. In other words, the aim is to maximize the tangible outcomes of government startup support programs by providing more focused support to entrepreneurs with proven execution capabilities and minimizing the indiscriminate entry of underprepared entrepreneurs.In response to these changes, dedicated managers in the Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon now check business progress at each stage and provide sufficient prior guidance and checks before the mid-term evaluation. This has had the effect of ensuring that the business plans of entrepreneurs are not forgotten, but are effectively refined and further improved to align with the actual market.The Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon is systematizing mentoring focused on marketability verification and execution competency. Beyond merely disbursing support funds, it is establishing a “close support system” that designs and manages the entire execution process with entrepreneurs. Ultimately, rather than just focusing on ideas, the goal of the University of Suwon Startup Support Group aims to create a practical growth ecosystem that leads to sustainable startups.”“The University of Suwon’s Pre-Startup Package shows a high competition rate every year. Many entrepreneurs choose the University of Suwon and want to grow here because of our ‘connectivity and execution ability’. The University of Suwon doesn’t just offer startup support programs. It’s a place where industry-academia cooperation, research, and corporate networks operate as a single ecosystem. Notably, the family company system operated by the university is a key pillar of this ecosystem.The current family companies at the University of Suwon are diverse and encompass a wide range of fields, including manufacturing, AI/SW, and biotech/healthcare, and a continuous network structure has been established to enable regular collaboration between the companies and the university. In other words, it is structured to help entrepreneurs selected for the Pre-Startup Package grow by connecting them with partners who have real market experience so they don’t have to develop their business cut off from the market.In addition, the University of Suwon has a very strong connection to the faculty research pool. Our faculty is broadly composed of experts with specialized capabilities in key entrepreneurial fields such as engineering, AI, design, and management. Beyond simple consulting, entrepreneurs can receive research-based growth support covering joint research for technology advancement, product and service design validation, demonstration tests, and the securing of technological credibility based on papers and patents. For example, in the case of a hardware-based startup, it is possible to collaborate with an engineering professor on ‘design supplementation, prototype testing, and manufacturing process review,’ while AI and platform companies can connect with the Software Department And Big Data Research Institute for ‘dataset validation, model tuning, and service UX enhancement’. It is also possible to receive integrated support by collaborating with the design college to create the brand identity and product packaging and visualize the UI/UX. This kind of professional research-based practical mentoring and technology validation support is one of the University of Suwon’s strengths.The Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon is characterized by its ability to bring people, technology, and industry together to create ‘startups that genuinely grow’. We are building an action-oriented partnership that goes beyond simple participation or support by working alongside entrepreneurs to help them establish themselves in the market.”“Selected companies receive support from various University of Suwon programs, covering commercialization support funds, BM advancement, expert mentoring, investment programs, and global initiatives.” In 2025, the ‘Global Partner Link’ program will be newly established to support companies with excellent technology and ideas in expanding their opportunities to enter overseas markets. Through this, companies selected for the Pre-Startup Package can prepare a practical foundation for global growth, including formulating overseas expansion strategies, analyzing local markets, discovering global partners, and building technology collaboration networks.In addition, the University of Suwon is organically integrating a wide range of on-campus startup infrastructure to assist in practical startup growth. We provide customized support for each startup to help turn entrepreneurs’ ideas into businesses. This includes preparing R&D projects and supporting technology commercialization through the SME Industry-Academia Cooperation Center, producing prototypes and improving designs through the Makerspace Specialized Lab, providing one-year rent reductions in connection with the Startup Incubation Center (BI) tenant space, and supporting cooperation in R&D and demonstrations for industry-academia-research institute collaborations. The University of Suwon is creating a sustainable startup ecosystem where entrepreneurs can grow steadily and is continuously strengthening its role as a startup hub that connects the university with local industries and the global market.”“The University of Suwon Pre-Startup Package sees meaningful achievements every year. One representative success story is the company ‘Arc Healthcare’. Arc Healthcare developed an AI-based fall risk monitoring solution for the elderly. It participated in the Pre-Startup Package at the University of Suwon, where it finalized its technology, market strategy, and business model in stages.We did not stop at simple financial support; we utilized the rich pool of experts at the University of Suwon to provide customized one-on-one mentoring and demonstration-focused support, linking support to actual technological validation and utilization in hospital and care settings.As a result, ‘Arc Healthcare’ graduated from the Pre-Startup Package in top place and was selected as the top company in the Early-Stage Startup Package in 2025, being recognized for both its technological capabilities and business potential. As a result of enhancing product completeness based on demonstrations, we have achieved tangible outcomes leading to actual contracts. We are showing steady growth, recording sales of KRW 530 million and employing 65 people as of 2024. The University of Suwon operates a “demonstration and field-centered” support system to help aspiring entrepreneurs survive in the actual market. In other words, we are not just helping with startup foundation; we are working jointly with companies to validate technology until it is applied in actual industrial settings and providing actionable support connecting this to successful market entry.”“We will build a startup ecosystem that starts at the local level and expands globally, and through this, grow into a ‘leading glocal startup university’. The Startup Support Group at the University of Suwon aims to further strengthen its role as a hub university in the startup ecosystem of the southern region of Gyeonggi Province. In particular, we are establishing a collaborative system centered around the G-HOP University Startup Alliance to link and expand regional entrepreneurial capabilities. Notably, rather than simply supporting startups through a single institution, we are expanding this into a joint ecosystem model that connects ‘the university with local governments and industry’. In addition, in 2024, we expanded with ‘G-SCALE’ to identify promising founders at an early stage and connect them with mentoring, technology validation, prototype development, and global collaboration programs so that they could stably validate their products and enter the market based on their region. In other words, the focus is on building startups that can move beyond ‘a good startup idea’ to actually surviving in the market.The University of Suwon has created an environment where the entire startup process can be designed and executed within the university through its educational and research systems, which include the Pre-Startup Package, Early-Stage Startup Package, Makerspace Specialized Lab, Startup Incubation Center, and Graduate School of Global Entrepreneurship. One of the biggest strengths of the University of Suwon is its comprehensive 'full-cycle support system,' which seamlessly connects each stage, from forming an initial startup idea through prototype production, technology validation, and business model enhancement, to education on global expansion.The University of Suwon's ultimate goal is to grow as a 'leading glocal entrepreneurship university'. The Startup Support Group's vision for an entrepreneurial ecosystem involves university collaboration in designing and supporting a connected 'local, domestic, and global' growth path so that regional companies can gain competitiveness domestically and then achieve meaningful results in the global market.