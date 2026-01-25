[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] AgNAS, Developing Customized Needle Type SERS Substrates Coated with Nano-Aggregates

Jinhyuk Park CEO of AgNAS



-CEO Park, a professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Suwon, founded the company based on lab-developed technology



-Standardizing food safety data through vibrational spectroscopy and building a distribution information platform utilizing this technology

AgNAS is a deep-tech startup developing customized Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) substrates in the form of traditional acupuncture needles coated with nano-aggregates. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Jinhyuk Park, a professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Suwon.“I began operating the Nano Chemistry Sensor Lab after my appointment in the first semester of 2021”, said CEO Park. “By my fifth year, I saw the commercial potential of certain items my students and I had been researching, which led me to take the challenge of founding a faculty-led startup.”The flagship item is a customized SERS substrate in the form of an oriental acupuncture needle coated with silver-based nano-aggregates. The core application areas include AgTech (agriculture and livestock), illicit drug diagnostics, and food safety (detecting antibiotics, residual pesticides, and prohibited substances).Park emphasized the process “By inserting the developed needle into the surface of meat or produce, we can rapidly screen for antibiotics and residual pesticides. Producers can make informed shipping decisions based on individual data, and the safety-related data of the products is registered on our proprietary platform, ensuring transparency for consumers at the point of sale.”AgNAS is currently focusing on technological development and the construction of a distribution platform based on spectroscopic data. “Our goal is not limited to developing probe-based measurement technology for major organic compounds in agriculture and livestock. We aim to establish a distribution platform based on scientific spectroscopic data derived from these probes. Our strategy is to establish a new distribution system that connects producers and consumers. Beyond food safety, we are considering expanding into AgTech fields, such as analyzing stress in major crops, and on-site detection of concealed narcotics at customs and quarantine stations.”Regarding his motivation for starting the business, Park shared “Before joining the university, I worked as a researcher in the corporate sector, creating various products and dreaming of a startup that could contribute to social progress. With the university’s positive atmosphere encouraging faculty startups and the conviction that our lab results were commercially viable, I decided to embark on this journey.”Since the founding, Park finds it rewarding that his research results do not stop at the laboratory but lead to actual product development. “I want to create a model case where students and the company grow together by hiring excellent human resources from within my department”, he added.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “Our short-term goal is to launch a prototype. Along with technical development, we will build the initial draft of our platform based on verification from our target demand groups.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com