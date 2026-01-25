[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] SNBT, Developing an Optical Semiconductor-Based Ultra-Fast Genomic Diagnostic, Analytical, and Production Platform

Oh Seok Kwon CEO of SNBT



SNBT(Smart NanoBio Technology) is a technology-driven R&D corporation. Its primary goal is to develop next-generation bio-equipment and analytical technologies that researchers can utilize with greater speed, accuracy, and stability. Beyond localizing research equipment, the company is focused on creating solutions that remain competitive in both actual industrial sites and the global market. The company was founded in August 2025 by CEO Oh Seok Kwon (46).The company features four flagship products. The first is a Colorimetric Sensor capable of instantly detecting narcotics such as GHB through simple color changes. Because it can be used by anyone without expensive equipment or professional personnel, it is poised for rapid adoption in the safety, public order, and women's protection markets.The second is a Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor. Utilizing optical technology and NPU-based (Neural Processing Unit) signal analysis, it can quantitatively analyze blood sugar levels without the pain of finger-pricking. High demand is expected from pregnant women, the elderly, and pediatric patients, and clinical collaborations with major hospitals are currently in preparation.The third is a High-Speed Digital PCR Device based on semiconductor chips. Thanks to optical semiconductor technology, it is significantly faster and consumes less power than conventional PCR machines. By selling chip consumables, the company can establish a recurring revenue model, with potential expansion into research, clinical, and personal-use markets.The final product is Mass Production Equipment for mRNA and Gene Therapies. Designed with a high-capacity, ultra-fast structure that meets global standards, it provides production efficiency high enough to be utilized by global pharmaceutical companies at low cost and low power.The competitiveness of SNBT lies, first, in its Speed. By employing optical semiconductor-based thermal control technology, the time required for diagnosis, analysis, and amplification is overwhelmingly faster than existing methods. This presents a major advantage in both the rapid diagnostic market and mass production processes.Second is the Low-Power and Low-Cost Structure. While existing equipment is often expensive and power-intensive, leading to high operating costs, SNBT’s technology significantly lowers the unit price through high energy efficiency.Third is Scalability. From compact colorimetric sensors to on-device PCR and mass-production equipment for mRNA, the company possesses a platform structure capable of generating a diverse product lineup based on a single core optical semiconductor technology.Fourth is Market Adaptability. By covering short, medium, and long-term markets—ranging from drug detection and glucose monitoring to digital PCR and gene therapy production—SNBT can ensure immediate revenue while maintaining high long-term growth potential.Regarding future plans, CEO Kwon stated, “I hope that the products we create will be used for the benefit of our citizens and the nation.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com