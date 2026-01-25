[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] ENBUILT, A Startup Specializing in Custom-Built Special-Purpose Industrial Machinery

Donghyuk Park CEO of ENBUILT



-Targeting process innovation across diverse sectors, including food, packaging, secondary batteries, and semiconductors



-‘High-Speed Vacuum Conveyor System’ reduces lead times by 20% and adapts to high-mix, low-volume production lines

ENBUILT is a specialized manufacturer of special-purpose industrial machinery and facilities, aiming to drive process innovation in various industries such as food, packaging, secondary batteries, and semiconductors. ENBUILT’s core strength lies in its versatility—it does not limit itself to a single field but possesses the R&D and manufacturing capabilities to study, design, and build new facilities tailored to the specific needs of its clients. The company was founded in 2025 by CEO Donghyuk Park.The flagship product is the ‘High-Speed Vacuum Conveyor System.’ While this equipment was originally a project CEO Park handled at his previous company, development and commercialization were halted due to internal circumstances. After founding ENBUILT, he resumed development, significantly enhancing its performance and reliability. Currently, ENBUILT is in the process of registering a patent for this technology following a prioritized examination request.The High-Speed Vacuum Conveyor is an innovative solution that overcomes the structural limitations of conventional conveyors. It offers clear performance differentiation: a 30% reduction in installation costs, a 33% reduction in power consumption, high-precision transport with a position variance of only ±2mm, and zero fire risk.Furthermore, its modular design enables a 20% reduction in lead times and makes it suitable for high-mix, low-volume production lines. Verification results have shown that by integrating this system with AI vision inspection equipment, defect rates were slashed from 2% to 0.3%. ENBUILT is now evolving this into a universal platform technology applicable beyond the food industry to secondary batteries, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.The competitiveness of ENBUILT’s High-Speed Vacuum Conveyor can be summarized into five key areas.First, Economic Efficiency. By eliminating the large dust collectors and filter-based structures used in standard vacuum conveyors, installation costs are significantly reduced. It also lowers operating power by 33% and substantially cuts maintenance costs. The absence of filter replacements or dust collection maintenance provides a major long-term operational advantage.Second, Precision. The technology exhibits a position error of only ±2mm, virtually eliminating the displacement issues common in existing products. This precision allows for seamless integration with AI vision inspection, automated robots, and measurement processes, contributing to a marked decrease in defect rates.Third, Safety. Built on a ring-blower-based structure, the equipment generates almost no heat, effectively eliminating fire risks compared to traditional vacuum conveyors. This is a critical differentiator for industries where fire risk is fatal, such as food and packaging lines.Fourth, Modularity. The modular structure allows for customized designs by swapping components based on specific line requirements. This makes it ideal for OEM supply chains and reduces lead times by approximately 20%.Fifth, Proven Performance (PMF). The system is currently in use at production sites where it has successfully reduced defect rates from 2% to 0.3% in inspection facilities. With high satisfaction from installation and operation teams, the company has recorded a 60% contract conversion rate with actual clients, demonstrating confirmed Product-Market Fit (PMF) and a high rate of repeat purchase intent.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “ENBUILT views the next three years as a period for ‘Technological Advancement’ and ‘Global Expansion.’ We will first focus on diversifying options and upgrading the performance of our current flagship High-Speed Vacuum Conveyor.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com