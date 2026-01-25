[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] MPLT, A Startup Developing Fine Metal Masks (FMM), a Core Component for OLED Displays

Jaewan Jeong, CEO of MPLT



-Fine Metal Mask (FMM), an essential component in the manufacturing of Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) displays



-An electroplating-based process that simultaneously forms the Invar material and micro-patterns—a significant departure from conventional methods

MPLT is a technology-driven company that develops Fine Metal Masks (FMM), a critical component of OLED displays, leveraging semiconductor photolithography and advanced materials technology. The company was founded in March 2025 by CEO Jaewan Jeong (62), who holds a Ph.D. in Semiconductor Engineering.“After obtaining my doctorate, I dedicated over 20 years to R&D in optical communication devices, semiconductor photolithography, and nano-imprinting”, said Jeong. “I successfully led the first domestic mass production of grating devices for optical pickups in CDs and DVDs using UV imprinting methods. Furthermore, I contributed to the localization of prism sheets and the development of dye-based IR Cutoff filters.”MPLT’s flagship product is the Fine Metal Mask (FMM), an indispensable tool for fabricating OLED displays.“Traditionally, Korea has relied entirely on imports from Japanese companies like DNP and Toppan, which use an etching process on thin Invar foils produced via rolling,” Jeong explained. “While domestic companies like Poongwon Precision are also working on development, most industry players utilize technology based on PCB processes. However, these methods often fall short of the extreme precision required for FMM, particularly when it comes to implementing micro-patterns under 15 micrometers.”To achieve more precise patterns, MPLT is developing a process that combines MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) with wafer electroplating, using semiconductor exposure equipment (mask aligners). This allows for the simultaneous formation of the Invar thin film and the micro-patterned holes.“Through this approach, we aim to realize 3$\mu$m sub-pixels capable of supporting 2,000 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) resolution,” Jeong added. “Simultaneously, our goal is to develop an optimized FMM that minimizes the 'shadow effect' during OLED material deposition by meticulously controlling the slope (side wall) structure of each sub-pixel pattern.”The most distinctive feature of MPLT’s technology is its electroplating-based process that integrates material formation and micro-patterning. Unlike conventional methods that require pre-rolled Invar foil, MPLT can simultaneously form the Invar film at the desired thickness (10~20㎛ hole patterns and 2,000 PPI, featuring various side-wall profiles to reduce the shadow effect during deposition.Regarding future plans, CEO Jeong stated, “Our short-term goal is to develop FMMs in 6-inch and 8-inch wafer formats with various pixel sizes, while focusing on 2,000 PPI(3㎛) micro-pixel patterns and shadow-reduction side-wall structures.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com