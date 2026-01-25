[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] 5emplanlab, A Startup Providing Modular-Based Event Exhibit Rental Services

Jeon Min Seon CEO of 5emplanlab



5emplanlab is a company dedicated to reducing waste and unnecessary costs through a reusable, modular-based event exhibit rental system. Founded in February 2025, the company was by CEO Jeon Min Seon (46).“The event and exhibition industry typically operates on a model where most exhibits are custom-made for one-time use and discarded immediately after the event”, said Jeon. “We are creating a solution to minimize waste and cost by shifting to a reusable modular rental system. Our service is perfectly aligned with the growing needs of public institutions and corporations that are increasingly required to practice ESG management.”5emplanlab develops and applies modular exhibits centered on honeycomb board materials for actual events. Honeycomb board is characterized by its lightweight yet high-strength nature, making it exceptionally suitable for modular structures. It also offers the advantage of allowing rapid prototyping and market entry even with limited capital.The flagship item of 5emplanlab is a system that converts traditionally ‘non-rental’ exhibit areas into rental services. “Annual waste from the event industry reaches approximately 200,000 tons. Most exhibits are custom-built with printed event information and are designed for single use, leading to their disposal after the event. This causes serious environmental pollution. Exhibits are generally divided into rental and non-rental categories, and the majority of waste is generated in the non-rental sector. We propose a new method of 'rentalizing' promotional and event materials that were previously classified as non-rental.”The core of their technology lies in modularization and standardization. Event exhibits generally consist of roughly 80% structure and 20% printed surface. Previously, the use of adhesive bonding made reuse impossible. However, 5emplanlab introduced an assembly-and-disassembly method that allows the structural components to be reused. By applying modular methods, the components are compatible across various types of exhibits. Furthermore, the company established a system that can be installed in any environment by utilizing perforated structures and standardized connection hardware.5emplanlab is expanding its market presence by applying its exhibits to real-world sites, including local government festivities, public institution events, and corporate exhibitions. Since the best promotion for an exhibit is seeing it installed at an actual event, the company markets itself by naturally integrating its products into event planning projects. Additionally, it is expanding its sales channels by proposing structures and materials that enable ESG compliance, providing comprehensive customized solutions.Regarding future plans, Jeon stated, “While we started with honeycomb board, we plan to expand into advanced composite materials with enhanced durability to develop exhibits that can be used across various environments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com