[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] Yfield, A Startup Building Enterprise AI Agent Services

Yfield is a company that analyzes corporate data to develop and expand field-oriented services utilizing AI agents. The company was founded in February 2025 by CEO Jun Yong Park.“Yfield builds AI agent services tailored for enterprises”, said Park. “Initially, we focused on the core AI technology itself. However, after carefully considering which sectors needed AI services the most, we decided to focus on Customer Service and Manufacturing AI. Today, we analyze corporate data to develop and expand practical, site-specific services powered by AI agents.”The flagship items are the ‘AI Agent Chatbot Widget Service’ and the ‘Knowledge Base-Driven AI Agent Service.’ Yfield plans to broadly support corporate digital transformation by building an enterprise AI data platform.Yfield’s primary competitiveness lies in its high degree of customizability and superior integration with legacy systems. Since hardware devices, software environments, and data structures vary by site, many existing solutions require complex and separate customization. In contrast, Yfield features a modular architecture that allows companies to select and configure the necessary knowledge bases and tools, enabling the rapid deployment of agents optimized for each company's specific situation. Furthermore, by providing chatbot and AI agent systems that can sync with legacy systems like MES and ERP, Yfield offers the practicality needed for immediate adoption in customer service and manufacturing environments.Currently, Yfield is pursuing an offline-centric sales strategy through direct collaboration with manufacturing companies rather than online marketing. The company is conducting AI Transformation (AX) projects for manufacturers in partnership with MES and LMS providers. Successful Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with various companies are accumulating, which is expected to lead to more projects and business opportunities next year. Additionally, Yfield has been selected as a Smart Factory Supplier and is currently carrying out projects with several companies. The company was also recognized in the first round of a Manufacturing AI competition and featured in a program introducing the Top 100 Manufacturing AI Companies.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “We have entered the Customer Service and Manufacturing AI sectors to create sharper, more specialized products compared to general-purpose AI agent platforms. We aim to grow into a leading Manufacturing AI agent company that provides the most essential services required at the actual field level.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com