[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] YUYEON LAB, An Upcycling Startup Developing Products from Waste Paint and Lacquer

Chae Yeon Son CEO of YUYEON LAB



-Flagship Items, Upcycled products derived from waste paint and lacquer, along with ESG campaign content solutions



-Core Value, Providing a total solution that combines waste resource material discovery, productization technology, and ESG branding content

YUYEON LAB is a company that collects, categorizes, and processes waste paint to develop interior decor, stationery, and accessories targeted at "Value Consumers" in their 20s and 30s. Additionally, the company revitalizes brand goods and campaign content for various corporations and institutions. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Chae Yeon Son.“The recycling rate for paint is a mere 23%, while the remaining 77% is incinerated”, explains Son. “Paint is a complex mixed waste that even professional waste disposal companies tend to avoid. Consequently, high disposal costs place a significant burden on small business owners in the painting industry, often leading to illegal dumping. YUYEON LAB was founded to solve these issues. Under the slogan ‘Re-Painting Life,’ we aim to restore the broken resource circulation link of industrial waste, moving beyond simple household waste.”The company’s flagship offerings include upcycled products based on waste paint/lacquer and ESG campaign content solutions. Collected waste paint is first separated into solid, semi-solid, and liquid states, then processed through specialized methods to be remanufactured into various forms, such as interior products and industrial panels.Furthermore, YUYEON LAB digitizes the entire lifecycle—from procurement and processing to environmental contribution—to provide corporations with ESG reporting content, campaign videos, and detailed reports. This integrated solution merges new material discovery with productization and ESG branding strategies.“Waste paint is a resource with distinct competitive advantages compared to traditional recycled materials”, says Son. “Specifically, the current low recycling rate of 23% indicates that a full-scale resource market has yet to form. This means there is immense scalability for YUYEON LAB to pioneer this market.”Additional competitiveness lies in its overwhelming versatility and range of expression. The material can be used in diverse product lines ranging from household goods to construction materials. With the ability to create over 200 custom colors and various textures, the design scalability is exceptional. Finally, the company’s integrated model—spanning collection, processing, productization, and ESG content—connects resource circulation, ESG branding, and campaign collaboration into a single chain, providing corporations with both environmental performance and brand value simultaneously.YUYEON LAB is currently focused on expanding its B2C reach through offline select shops, flea markets, and local exhibitions to provide customers with opportunities to experience the products firsthand. By collaborating with local businesses, the company promotes the brand through a combination of spatial displays and hands-on experiences, emphasizing the unique physical properties—such as texture, color, and weight—of waste-paint-derived materials.Regarding future plans, Son stated, “We have a clear four-stage roadmap from 2025 to 2028. In 2025, we will expand corporate ESG campaign collaborations and establish online and offline distribution networks to solidify our market entry.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com