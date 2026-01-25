[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] In2e P&T, Developing Eco-Friendly Additives to Enhance Pulp Functionality

Sungho Hwang CEO of In2e P&T



In2e P&T is a company providing a comprehensive one-stop service for eco-friendly packaging—ranging from design and engineering to production and delivery—utilizing pulp and paper. To elevate the value of packaging, the company also conducts advanced research on eco-friendly pulp materials. The company was founded in 2025 by CEO Sungho Hwang.“I earned my Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pusan National University and spent approximately 20 years in the mechanical development team at Samsung Electronics”, said Hwang. “Seven of those years were dedicated to mobile phone packaging development, and I founded this packaging-specialized startup based on that expertise.”In2e P&T is currently developing additives that enhance the functional properties of pulp based on eco-friendly materials. “Pulp is a nature-derived material that has regained attention due to recent eco-friendly trends. However, its functional advancement has been limited by its perception as a low-cost material. Because the industry focused primarily on price competition, it was difficult to apply pulp to diverse fields that require specific strength, water/oil resistance, or delicate structural implementation.”In2e P&T focuses on imbuing pulp with new value using safe, sustainable raw materials that are easily sourced. Rather than simply aiming for lower prices, the company’s goal is to ensure that pulp possesses enough functionality to practically replace plastic, thereby leading a new paradigm and shifting the public perception of eco-friendly materials.The company's primary competitive edge is its Sustainability. Its products are manufactured using biodegradable raw materials as primary ingredients and contain absolutely no harmful substances such as heavy metals, VOCs, or endocrine disruptors. Since the company refuses to use materials that might harm the environment for the sake of functionality, it has successfully secured performance using only eco-friendly ingredients.Another critical strength is Applicability. In2e P&T’s additives are designed to be integrated directly into existing pulp manufacturing processes without requiring additional equipment or process modifications. This not only minimizes the cost and time involved in changing production lines but also signifies broad versatility, allowing for immediate application across various types of pulp products.CEO Hwang emphasized, “Our technology is a solution that ensures both safety and practicality. It serves as the fastest and most accessible alternative for companies wishing to transition to eco-friendly materials without a significant burden.”Regarding future plans, Hwang stated, “If 2025 was a year focused on survival, 2026 will be the year we solidify our foundation. We are preparing to secure funding by applying for investment programs like TIPS and R&D projects like 'Didimdol,' while planning business ventures with larger-scale corporations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com