[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] Q3 Motion Lab, Advancing Digital Therapeutics (DTx) with AI Electronic Medicine

Q3 Motion Lab is a pioneering Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company developing AI-driven Electronic Medicine to resolve neurological motion sickness. This condition results from sensory imbalances that lead to issues such as drowsy driving and reduced concentration. The company was founded in August 2025 by CEO Hangue Park.“Motion sickness is a symptom that occurs when visual information seen through the eyes conflicts with information perceived by other sensory organs, such as the vestibular system and the sense of touch”, explains CEO Park. “Beyond the dizziness and nausea typically associated with motion sickness, we refer to all symptoms where the brain experiences confusion due to conflicting sensory data as 'Neurological Motion Sickness.' Modern individuals are exposed to an overwhelming amount of visual and auditory stimuli, causing the nervous system to become heavily biased toward these two senses. This lack of neurological balance significantly exacerbates various problems, including motion sickness.”Q3 Motion Lab develops its products based on the philosophy. “Let’s not try to compete with our brain; let’s help it.” By consolidating 15 years of research in the field of neural engineering, CEO Park has developed an electronic medicine that acts on the peripheral nervous system, overcoming the limitations of conventional drugs and brain-stimulation-based electronic therapies.“To address motion sickness, we provide an innovative Digital Therapeutics solution in the form of AI Electronic Medicine. This product is a digital wearable healthcare device that delivers AI-driven, personalized neural stimulation. This stimulation increases the weight of previously neglected tactile sensations, restoring balance to a nervous system that was overly focused on sight and sound. Consequently, it corrects cognitive errors caused by sensory imbalance and fundamentally resolves the problem of neurological motion sickness.”The electronic motion sickness medicine utilizes non-invasive electrical stimulation to transmit the user's current state and spatio-temporal changes as neural stimulation data. During this process, it rebalances the brain's information processing channels—which are often biased toward visual and auditory input—through neural stimulation, fundamentally correcting cognitive errors in the nervous system. The product is designed for intuitive use and maximum accessibility, featuring various wearable forms such as necklaces, bands, and bracelets. Users can benefit from restored neurological balance and optimal AI-designed stimulation by simply wearing the device for about fifteen minutes during daily activities, work requiring high concentration, or to prevent drowsy driving. Ultimately, this AI electronic medicine provides an innovative neurological assistance solution applicable to both B2C and B2B markets, addressing a wide range of issues including motion sickness, lack of focus, and drowsiness.Our Team: Q3 Motion Lab is powered by a specialized core team. Jeonghee Kim (CRO) leads AI algorithm optimization, while Hyunjoo Lee (CSO) brings extensive clinical experience in treating concentration disorders to the development strategy. Youngdeok Kim (CTO) oversees research on sensory integration, and Huichan Yang (Director of Strategic Planning) spearheads market entry, sales strategies, and product design.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “Q3 Motion Lab will commercialize AI electronic motion sickness devices for the general public in line with the demands of advancing neuroscience. Our primary goal is to create a new market with our proprietary 'Neurological Assistive Neural Stimulation' technology. We plan to quickly establish a presence in the B2C market for students and professionals who need solutions for drowsiness and concentration, as well as the B2B market for logistics and transportation companies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com