[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] Tuilab, A Cosmetic Startup Developing Advanced Brands Based on Pepti-aging Technology

Semin Kim CEO of Tuilab



Tuilab is the creator of Cellimure, a regeneration derma-cosmetic brand that researches the essence of skin health by focusing on the values of Cell, Immune, and More. Tuilab develops products based on the philosophy that true skin transformation is achieved only when the balance of cells, immunity, and the skin barrier is restored. The company focuses on the stable delivery of active ingredients deep into the skin using its core Pepti-aging® delivery technology. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Semin Kim (34).

The flagship items consist of a 3-item lineup: a High-Concentration Cell-Activating Ampoule, Barrier-Recovery Repair Cream, and a Wrapping Mask designed to maximize penetration. Two additional products, an oil mist and a sheet mask, are currently under development. All products are engineered to accelerate the rate of skin recovery while considering the structural balance of the skin.

The initial product line is named Pepti-Aging, a portmanteau of ‘Peptide’ and ‘Anti-Aging.’ This name reflects the brand’s commitment to achieving anti-aging effects through ‘cellular structural recovery’ by delivering nutrients deep into the skin’s architecture.

Cellimure holds a technical edge by reinterpreting peptides a widely trusted anti-aging ingredient through bio-technology that enhances cell membrane permeability, rather than merely increasing the concentration level.

“Our greatest competitiveness lies in reinterpreting ingredients that consumers already trust through advanced technology, rather than forcing them to learn about unfamiliar new substances”, said Kim. “Furthermore, our technology achieves an approximately threefold increase in the ‘stiffness index’ which represents the lifting effect of peptides. Based on our core brand slogan, ‘From Surface to Structure’, we are building trust through clinical insights and transparent science.”

CEO Kim’s initial strategy focuses on domestic offline distribution through dermatology clinics and aesthetics, as well as targeting overseas markets such as Australia. There is high demand for post-procedural care following laser and peeling treatments, which has allowed the brand to secure credibility within professional channels in Korea. Cellimure has also signed an MOU with a specialized facial asymmetry aesthetic firm operating in Vietnam, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Tuilab secured seed investment from an Accelerator (AC) early on and obtained Venture Business Certification within just six months of its founding, validating both its technical prowess and marketability. “We are currently in the stage of preparing for full-scale mass production and global expansion, and we are considering staged investments”, Kim noted. “As an early-stage brand, we are aiming for a strategic investment structure with partners rather than just simple capital attraction.”

Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “The most important goal for Cellimure is to establish clear brand recognition within the K-beauty market. We aim to secure our position not as a trend-driven brand, but as a brand verified for its technology and sincerity.”

Date of Establishment: May 2025

Core Business: Researching the essence of skin health (Regeneration Derma-Cosmetics)

Key Achievement: Selected for the Preliminary Startup Package (Suwon University)



