[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] PERFECT INDUSTRY, Setting New Standards with Eco-Friendly Nano-Ceramic Solutions for the Construction Market

PERFECT INDUSTRY is a company redefining industry standards by resolving chronic issues in the construction market through eco-friendly nano-ceramic technology. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Sangho Lee (57).The flagship items are high-performance coatings and hardeners specialized for the ‘Ceramic Polishing’ method.“Traditional concrete floor finishes, such as epoxy or urethane, rely on hazardous chemicals and present serious waste disposal issues due to frequent replacements. They are also highly vulnerable to fire”, explained CEO Lee. “In response, PERFECT INDUSTRY developed products for the ceramic polishing method that use human-safe, eco-friendly nano-ceramic materials instead of harmful chemicals, treating the concrete floor itself as the final finish.”PERFECT INDUSTRY is currently seeing strong initial performance with its first-stage development products, a Nano Water-based Ceramic Coating and a Nano Alcohol-based Ceramic Coating.“Our products are being successfully applied to electric vehicle (EV) charging station floors, where national regulations are tightening due to recent fire concerns. Our solutions satisfy both non-combustibility and eco-friendliness requirements,” Lee added. “We are further expanding our market presence by developing four new products that innovatively enhance the structural safety and durability of buildings.”The most notable upcoming item is the Nano-Ceramic Integral Waterproofing Agent. Unlike conventional acrylic (inorganic binder) versions, this additive utilizes ceramic materials to be mixed directly with cement or concrete, fundamentally improving a building's waterproofing capabilities. Its primary effects include maximizing waterproofing by filling micro-pores within the concrete, drastically increasing structural strength and durability, significantly reducing cracks, and preventing corrosion.Additionally, the company is developing Nano-Ceramic Outdoor Waterproofing Agents, Specialized Waterproofing Agents, and Nano-Ceramic Color Coatings. The outdoor agent is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional epoxy or urethane rooftop finishes, extending the maintenance cycle by up to five times.“Our specialized waterproofing agent is a proprietary item under development to protect concrete and metal structures exposed to extreme environments, such as ships, water treatment plants, and marine facilities, providing superior adhesion and maximum durability”, said Lee. “The nano-ceramic color coating allows for a wide range of colors with exceptional durability, serving as a key product to expand the application of ceramic polishing into both indoor and outdoor interior design.”The competitiveness of PERFECT INDUSTRY can be summarized into three areas. First, Overwhelming Technical Performance and Durability. While conventional urethane or epoxy finishes require re-application every two to three years, PERFECT INDUSTRY’s nano-ceramic solutions boast a lifespan up to five times longer.Second, Eco-friendliness and Safety. Unlike organic chemical-based products, these solutions are water- or alcohol-based and do not emit VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), protecting the health of both installers and end-users while ensuring non-combustibility.Third, Market Pioneering and First-Mover Advantage. The Nano-Ceramic Integral Waterproofing Agent, which simultaneously reinforces a building’s seismic and waterproofing performance, is an innovative item currently developed uniquely in Korea, allowing the company to lead the emerging market.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “Our goal goes beyond merely increasing sales; we aim to become the Global Standard for the Eco-Friendly Nano-Ceramic Construction Materials Market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com