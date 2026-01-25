[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] PLANTHEON, A Biotech Startup Specializing in Virus-Free Seedlings and New Variety Development

Min-Ha Kim CEO of PLANTHEON



PLANTHEON is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of premium virus-free seedlings and new plant varieties using advanced tissue culture technology. The company supplies stable, high-quality plants to farms, plant distributors, and industrial raw material companies. PLANTHEON was founded in June 2025 by CEO Min-Ha Kim (34).The flagship items include tissue-culture-based rare plants, high-value-added raw materials, and newly developed varieties. The company is currently engaged in early commercial production through the development of virus-free seedling prototypes and is validating market feasibility in both B2C and B2B sectors.“Due to rapid climate change, production stability is declining due to pests and extreme weather events. PLANTHEON’s proprietary tissue culture technology allows for the stable mass production of virus-free seedlings”, explained CEO Kim.“By developing and supplying rare plants, endangered species, and high-value plants preferred by consumers, we not only offer unique market value but also contribute to the preservation of plant resources. Currently, Korea’s seed and seedling market relies heavily on imports, leaving domestic competitiveness vulnerable. Our goal is to strengthen the competitiveness of domestic seeds and seedlings through new variety development utilizing digital breeding technology.”PLANTHEON’s competitiveness can be summarized into three key pillars. First, as one of the few specialized tissue culture firms in Korea, the company possesses the technical expertise to stably mass-produce rare, endangered, and high-value medicinal plants.Second, the company maintains strong market differentiation. While there is high demand for rare and high-value plants, existing supply methods often suffer from poor quality control and instability. PLANTHEON focuses on producing healthy, standardized plants. Furthermore, the company possesses artificial propagation expertise for endangered species—typically difficult for private firms to access—through collaborations with government-backed organizations.Third, the company boasts a robust long-term revenue model. Beyond the B2C hobby and interior decor markets, PLANTHEON’s reach extends to B2B botanical gardens, ‘planterior’ firms, raw material suppliers, and export-grade plants. The business model is further strengthened by long-term royalty income from newly developed varieties.PLANTHEON actively communicates with consumers through SNS and e-commerce platforms such as Instagram and Naver Smart Store. In the B2B sector, the company is building a solid supply chain by collaborating with plant distributors and cosmetic raw material manufacturers.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, we will focus on securing stable sales channels and expanding our variety lineup within the domestic rare plant market. We are also proceeding with the sale of plants and the development of high-value raw materials through the artificial propagation of endangered species.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com