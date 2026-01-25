[2025 The CEO of Suwon University Pre-Startup Package] huLAB AI, an AI vision startup interpreting human health states through camera-based technology

Hugh JANG CEO of huLAB AI



Flagship Technology, Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG) a non-contact bio-signal analysis technique that measures vital signs such as heart rate and respiration using only camera footage.

Core Competitiveness, Designing cameras not merely as imaging devices but as specialized ‘measurement architectures’ engineered for AI analysis.huLAB AI develops technology that non-contactually and continuously measures and interprets human health states using camera-based AI vision. The company aims to naturally collect health data in daily life without relying on wearables or medical devices, ensuring a seamless user experience. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Hugh Jang.“I am currently a full-time professor in the Department of Economics at Suwon University and founded this company through the university's faculty startup program," said Jang. "Prior to this, I worked at ULVAC Japan, Samsung Electronics, and Samsung Display. huLAB AI is not just a company that makes medical devices; it is a company that builds architectures to measure and interpret human states through AI vision.”The flagship product is rPPG (remote Photoplethysmography), which analyzes vital signs like heart rate and respiration from video. However, huLAB AI focuses more on the camera structure and the underlying methodology that makes this technology possible than on the rPPG algorithm itself.huLAB AI's core competitiveness lies in designing the camera as a measurement architecture for AI analysis, rather than a simple recording device. “We do not view the camera as a mere imaging tool”, Jang explained.“From the beginning, we design it as a measurement structure. Existing rPPG technologies often rely on post-processing signals from general-purpose camera footage (30–60 fps), making them susceptible to performance limits caused by lighting, movement, and noise. To structurally overcome these limitations, we have filed a patent for a dual-lens architecture that separates a general lens for human viewing from a dedicated AI lens for measuring microscopic changes. This is not just adding another camera; it is a complete redesign of the optical structure optimized for AI analysis.”In addition to this optical architecture, huLAB AI has already secured a U.S. patent for how AI-specific signals are displayed on screens, defining how AI-oriented measurement outputs are visually represented for human users. Building on this, the company has recently filed a new patent that focuses on the imaging and data pipeline itself, in which high-speed and heterogeneous sensors capture AI-specific signals at the acquisition stage so that they can be used directly for AI training and learning.This approach is distinctive because it moves beyond simple algorithmic improvements, redesigning the physical stage of data generation to be AI-friendly from the ground up.huLAB AI views rPPG not as the final goal, but as the first use case to verify the measurement architecture. In the future, the company plans to expand into analyzing urine, blood, sweat, saliva, skin changes, eye movements, facial wrinkles, and muscle movements—capturing comprehensive human physiological signals through the same vision-based platform.Currently, huLAB AI is focusing on a Proof of Concept (PoC)-focused sales strategy rather than mass marketing. Given the nature of non-contact healthcare technology, the company believes it is paramount to verify that the technology operates stably in real-world environments. Therefore, they are concentrating on securing data and validating performance by installing the technology in everyday spaces like gyms and fitness centers.Regarding future plans, CEO Jang stated, “Our short-term goal is to enhance the stability and data quality of rPPG technology based on our dual-lens architecture. Through this, we intend to build a data acquisition and learning environment that is clearly distinguished from conventional methods.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com