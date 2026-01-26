[2025 The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package Deep Tech Selection] Kim Eun-a, CEO of P&P (PNP)

P&P is a biotech startup developing self-adhesive membranes for dental implant bone grafts, with interests extending to animal oral health



PNP develops and manufactures self-adhesive membranes for dental implant bone grafts. CEO Kim Eun-a (47) founded the company in October 2023.The flagship product, EasyGraft, is a self-adhesive membrane that can adhere in moist environments, reducing surgery time and improving success rates. The plan is to first enter the market with EasyGraft-P for animals to validate the concept, then pursue human medical device approvals to expand into the implant market.PNP’s competitive advantages can be summarized in three points: Surgery time reduction of about 30% due to elimination of membrane fixation, Lower procedural difficulty, lowering the barrier for surgeons, Self-adhesive function providing stable adhesion to the alveolar bone, reducing leakage and infection risk, thereby increasing success ratesCurrently collaborating with Seoul National University and Kangwon National University College of Veterinary Medicine for clinical testing, with plans to rent equipment to veterinary clinics and offer an integrated service from diagnosis to treatment. Afterward, they plan to pursue human membrane approvals for domestic and overseas licensing or ODM partnerships with major implant companies.PNP is pursuing seed funding and aims to connect with a TIPs operator to secure funding up to the TIPs selection stage after seed.How did the founder start the company? “After leaving my job, I spent a long time thinking about the future. If I can work ~20 more years, I want the next 20 years to be at my own workspace, on my own terms. I decided to build a company that can contribute to the advancement of dental medical devices by creating innovative products in the dental implant field.In the early days, funding came from personal resources and the Startup package from the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development. Later, the company secured funding via Korea Techno-Venture Fund loans and Startup Package selection, etc.Kim says every step of product development has been a learning process—studying, building a team, and feeling the sense of progress whenever a project secures support. He also finds value and pride in employing people and watching their growth, and the freedom to work in a way that suits him best.The company currently includes a technical advisory team featuring a professor of dental practice at Seoul National University, a KAIST material science PhD as a lab head, a planning director with three years’ medical device experience, a professor from Inha University in new materials engineering as a technical advisor, and clinical advisors in dentistry and veterinary dentistry.Future plans: “First, commercialize the veterinary self-adhesive membrane to prove the technology, then expand to human dental implant membranes. Ultimately, we aim to develop this technology into a platform for regenerative medicine across multiple clinical fields,” he says, adding that he wants to grow into a bio-innovation company leading regenerative medicine, not just a single-product firm.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com