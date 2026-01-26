[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Jae Sung Lee CEO of DEFENX

DEFENX, Designing and Manufacturing Piping Assemblies and Pressure Control Components for the Defense Industry



-Product development built on extensive experience in the localization of defense components



-Delivering tailored solutions based on specific structural interfaces and customer requirements

DEFENX is an engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in piping assemblies and pressure control components used in fluid control systems within the defense sector. Leveraging deep expertise in the localization of defense parts, the company was founded in November 2024 by CEO Jae Sung Lee(48).“Our company name represents our future oriented slogan Defense, Engineering, and Next”, explained Lee. “We provide customized solutions for the defense industry, including pressure control valves, piping assemblies, tube fittings, communication control equipment parts, and certified testing facilities.”The company's flagship items include hydraulic check valves, hose and tube assemblies, flange-type welding piping assemblies for cooling systems, hydraulic quick connectors, and components for communication control units. DEFENX manufactures these products in custom configurations to match specific structural interfaces. Furthermore, the company designs and builds environmental testing structures for system integrators, contributing to the quality standardization of their clients' products.“Every product manufactured by DEFENX complies with international certifications and military standards”, Lee stated. “Based on CFD(Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulation engineering and packaging design, we provide optimized solutions tailored to customer needs. Our greatest competitive edge is our team's experience in participating in the entire process from system development to mass production for major defense platforms such as tanks and antennas, collaborating with industry leaders like Hyundai Rotem, Hanwha Aerospace, KAI(Korea Aerospace Industries), and Hanwha Systems.”DEFENX has already achieved significant milestones, including the completion of testing for 55 types of cooling system piping assemblies for M-SAM(export version) and L-SAM(Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile) antenna housing and slewing structures under Hanwha Systems' Multi-Function Radar(MFR) division. The company is also currently participating in the search system development for the L-AMD(Long-range Artillery Interception System).Additionally, DEFENX has signed Memorandums of Understanding(MOUs) for technical cooperation with domestic defense firms regarding three types of MIL-SPEC check valves used in the K2PO(Polish export version of the K2 tank) and K1E2(performance upgrade project).Regarding global expansion, Lee shared, “We are preparing for a fitness for use audit for MIL-STD-83798 AL FITTING components to obtain FAA-level manufacturing approval for aerospace parts from the FED division of EATON Aerospace(USA). Upon approval, we plan to leverage our domestic manufacturing competitiveness to pursue technical partnerships with global defense giants such as Bell (USA) and IAI (Israel), starting from the system development and maintenance (MRO) stages.”Looking ahead, Lee outlined his strategic goals, “In the short term, we aim to secure patents for our specialized welding piping assembly processes and obtain GTAW (Gas Tungsten Arc Welding) special process certification from Hanwha Systems. By the second half of 2026, we plan to achieve AS9100 (Aerospace & Defense Quality Management System) certification and establish an R&D center to further systematize our design and manufacturing methodologies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com