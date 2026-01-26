Dae-hee Park, CEO of the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, said, “With the completion of our relocation to the Daejeon Startup Park headquarters"

-we are further advancing a full-cycle support system that spans technology discovery, validation, commercialization, and investment



- In 2024, a total of 220 companies were identified, generating KRW 184.7 billion in revenue, creating 878 new jobs, and attracting KRW 158.9 billion in investment



- In 2025, efforts focused on improving accessibility for regional startups and firmly embedding a founder-centric, tailored growth support model



- By leveraging its in-house investment capabilities and TIPS linkage structure, the Center enabled promising companies to secure both private investment and R&D funding



- The Center established a solid foundation enabling startups to develop global-level competitiveness, networks, and execution strategies

The Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (hereinafter referred to as the “Daejeon Center”) serves as an open innovation platform based in Daejeon, the city with the highest concentration of technological innovation capabilities in the Republic of Korea, fostering collaborative growth among startups, researchers, and companies within the region. Daejeon is Korea’s largest technology-driven city, centered around Daedeok Innopolis, home to more than 30 government-funded research institutes, research-intensive universities such as KAIST and Chungnam National University, and dense clusters of cutting-edge industries including space, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors.In 2025, the Daejeon Center completed its relocation to the ‘Daejeon Startup Park Headquarters’, located between KAIST and Chungnam National University. This site serves as the central hub of Daejeon’s startup ecosystem, where research, industry, and entrepreneurship are closely connected, and offers an environment optimized for technology-based startups supported by expanded infrastructure and global networks. Dae-hee Park, CEO of the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, emphasized, “The Daejeon Center places its core focus on connecting the region’s technology ecosystem with the startup field,” adding, “Through collaboration with government-funded research institutes, universities, large and mid-sized enterprises, and local governments, we have strengthened a full-cycle support system that enables technology-based founders to progress from the early idea stage to prototype development, validation, investment attraction, and global expansion.” He added, “Leveraging Daejeon’s strengths as a technology-focused city, we will continue to reinforce our position as a representative technology startup hub in Korea.” We met with CEO Park at the Daejeon Center, located in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon.“With the goal of building a robust technology startup ecosystem, the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation has discovered and nurtured startups across a wide range of sectors through 2025. Through initiatives such as the Pre-Startup Package, the planning and launch of new projects and alliances to activate the space and aerospace startup ecosystem, the promotion of Daejeon Startup Research (DSR), and MOUs with 12 global institutions, we are completing a full-cycle growth system. In 2024 alone, we identified a total of 220 companies, generating KRW 184.7 billion in revenue, creating 878 new jobs, and attracting KRW 158.9 billion in investment. We believe that one of our greatest achievements in 2025 was enhancing accessibility for regional startups and successfully establishing a founder-centered, customized growth support model.”“In September 2025, we hosted the ‘Startup Korea Investment Week 2025 (SIW)’, now in its third year. SIW departs from the traditional exhibition format and centers on investment, featuring an alley-style concept where startups, investors, institutions, and local communities come together. By utilizing around 30 small business venues in the Eogung-dong (Eoeun-dong·Gung-dong) area, the event featured one-on-one consultations between startups and investors, demo days, and networking programs, proposing a new model for startup investment events. Over the past three years, it has generated cumulative results including approximately 9,400 participants, around 4,100 investment consultations, about KRW 11 billion in investment attracted, and USD 300,000 in global investment. By providing startups with opportunities to meet a wide range of domestic and international investors, we open pathways to global market entry and support company growth through investment attraction. In 2026, Startup Korea Investment Week (SIW) is also scheduled to continue, centered around the Daejeon Startup Park headquarters.”“The greatest strength of the Daejeon Center’s Pre-Startup Package lies in its ability to fully leverage Daejeon’s regional ecosystem, which is highly optimized for technology-based entrepreneurship. Thanks to a strong collaboration network centered on Daedeok Innopolis, including government-funded research institutes, research-intensive universities such as KAIST and Chungnam National University, and various advanced industry clusters, early-stage founders can more easily conduct the technology verification (PoC) and validation required in the initial stages. This environment represents a major competitive advantage, enabling technology-based pre-startups to rapidly materialize their products and technologies. In addition, the Daejeon Center designs the entrepreneurial journey of pre-startups as a full-cycle system that connects ‘idea development’, ‘technology verification’, ‘market validation’, ‘prototype development’, ‘investment’, and ‘global expansion’, enabling founders to experience every stage of growth within a single institution. Through this process, the Center structures mandatory and optional programs by startup stage to reflect companies’ actual needs and operates education, hands-on training, and mentoring flexibly as a single, continuous flow.Notably, the Pre-Startup Package includes a ‘Check-Up intensive support’ program that assigns a dedicated manager to support founders throughout their entrepreneurial journey. From business planning and grant management to product development and investment connection, each step is closely managed, with immediate access to domain experts provided when required. This approach effectively resolves two of the most critical gaps faced by pre-startup founders, namely ‘practical operational know-how’ and ‘access to expert support.’ In addition, by leveraging its pool of technology and startup experts, the Daejeon Center provides specialized mentoring across a wide range of areas, including business models (BM), patent and IP strategy, investment attraction, and tax and accounting, helping founders strengthen their entrepreneurial capabilities in a balanced manner. This organic support framework enables pre-startup founders to grow steadily from ideation to commercialization and explains why the Daejeon Center’s Pre-Startup Package performs particularly well in technology-driven entrepreneurship support.In particular, the fact that the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation serves as a TIPS operator represents a significant advantage. Because timely investment is essential for technology and deep-tech startups, the Center helps high-potential companies secure both private capital and R&D funding through its in-house investment capacity and TIPS linkage. The TIPS partnership creates an environment in which early-stage startups can transition quickly into the growth stage, allowing even pre-startups to access investment and follow-on support depending on their results.”“Companies selected for the Pre-Startup Package receive comprehensive and structured support necessary for early-stage founders to effectively advance toward commercialization. First, commercialization funding is provided and can be used for practical execution costs such as prototype production, technology verification, and market research required for product and service development. In addition, expert mentoring is offered across a wide range of areas, including business model (BM) development, patent and IP strategy, labor and tax matters, investment fundraising, and marketing. Training programs designed to strengthen founders’ capabilities are structured as mandatory and optional modules, which allows companies to receive hands-on, practice-oriented education tailored to their stage and needs.Furthermore, programs that take into account post-commercialization stages are in place, including IR materials consulting, pitching training, market validation, and promotional support, helping early-stage founders systematically prepare for market entry.The Pre-Startup Package is not merely an educational program, but a comprehensive support initiative designed to help pre-startup founders progress from the ‘idea stage to actual commercialization’, and is therefore widely regarded as one of the most practical and effective startup support programs for early-stage founders.”“The flagship startup incubation programs of the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation are ‘Dream Venture Star (DVS)’ and ‘Deep Tech Studio.’ The two programs aim to identify technology-driven startups and accelerate deep-tech growth, respectively, and together represent the core pillars of the Daejeon Center’s end-to-end startup support framework. First, Dream Venture Star (DVS) is a program that discovers technology-based innovative startups and provides opportunities for market validation through collaboration with a wide range of large and mid-sized enterprises, including LG Electronics, Ildong Pharmaceutical, Hana Bank, Korea Water Resources Corporation, and SK Telecom. Through collaboration with partner companies, startups gain hands-on experience in market validation (PoC), technology demonstration, and partnership discussions that can lead to real business opportunities. This process helps enhance commercialization potential from the early stages. As of last year, the program has worked with six partner companies and 274 participating startups, facilitated 53 business matchings, and supported eight PoC projects, playing a significant role in expanding the Daejeon Center’s open innovation ecosystem. Deep Tech Studio is a program dedicated to nurturing public technology-based startups, with a focus on commercializing outstanding research outcomes identified at regional research institutes and universities such as ETRI, KAIST, and Chungnam National University. It provides growth support tailored to deep-tech startups, including technology transfer cost support, direct investment, technology verification, and investor matching, enabling both technological advancement and stable capital acquisition. As a result, the program has recently fostered five deep-tech startups, achieving KRW 4.9 billion in investment, KRW 4 billion in revenue, and the creation of 22 new jobs. The two programs are each responsible for open innovation–based market validation and public technology–based technology advancement, respectively, and comprehensively provide the resources and opportunities needed by technology entrepreneurs from the early startup stage through growth and expansion. Going forward, the Daejeon Center plans to strengthen company-tailored support centered on these two pillars and further solidify the innovation ecosystem so that regional technology-based companies can achieve sustainable growth.”“Even after the completion of the Pre-Startup Package, the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation operates a range of follow-up support programs tailored to each stage of a company’s development to ensure stable growth. After a solid commercialization foundation is established, continuous support is provided in line with the growth stage, including investment linkage, technology validation, collaboration with large enterprises, and global market expansion. ‘returnall’, a company selected in 2023, developed a solution that addresses e-commerce return challenges by leveraging factory automation technology. Through direct investment from the Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation and linkage to follow-up programs such as D-Bridge and Social Impact Changers, the company secured commercialization funding. It further expanded its business by conducting PoC projects through technology matching support from ETRI and collaboration with SK Telecom. As a result, Returnall quickly established itself as a fast-growing startup by attracting approximately KRW 1 billion in seed investment within one year of graduation.‘Amuse8’, a company selected in 2024, developed ‘CEEP’, an AI-based automated information management system. After being selected for the DVS (Dream Venture Star) program, the company is currently engaged in collaboration discussions with large enterprises, thereby expanding opportunities for technology validation and service scalability. ‘COILS’ developed a smart high-performance wireless charging system for EVs, robots, and drones, and has expanded its investment opportunities through continuous meetings with investors under the Open Window program. Through the Deep Tech Studio, the company also received KRW 15 million in technology transfer cost support, further strengthening its technological competitiveness. This demonstrates that the Center’s follow-up support goes beyond simple post-program management and operates as a ‘continuous support structure’ tailored to each company’s growth path. By tightly linking the full startup lifecycle, the Center enables companies that start at the pre-startup stage to progress through multiple routes such as investment, technology upgrading, corporate collaboration, and market validation.”“The speed at which technology-based founders grow ultimately depends on how quickly they can solve problems. In the early stages of a startup, including technology development, prototype production, regulatory compliance, certification, and fundraising, new variables and decisions arise multiple times a day. That is why a communication structure that allows founders to share concerns in real time and work together to find solutions is more important than anything else. The Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation operates such a communication framework through various approaches, including one-stop consultation windows, dedicated mentor assignments, and domain-specific expert matching, creating an environment where startups can receive immediate support whenever needed. This is highly effective in helping startups minimize trial and error and accelerate their growth. If I were to describe my approach to communicating with company CEOs, I would say it is an attitude of approaching them not as ‘someone who provides the right answers’, but as ‘a colleague who thinks through challenges together.’ Many founders push forward relentlessly, facing new challenges every day, from technology development to market entry. Because we observe firsthand how intense the pressure, fear, anticipation, and passion they experience can be, our conversations go beyond simple advice.When speaking with founders, I try to listen closely to what is holding them back, what choices they are grappling with, and what emotions are driving those decisions. As this process of understanding their intentions and mindset accumulates, deeper conversations naturally emerge, allowing us to identify more precisely the support founders truly need. In the end, I believe communication is not a skill, but an attitude. Understanding the field, moving at the founder’s pace, and approaching their challenges as if they were my own are the most essential foundations of meaningful communication.”“For technology-driven startups today, entering the global market is no longer a choice but a matter of survival. Relying solely on the domestic market limits growth speed, which is why confirming overseas market standards and demand early on, and connecting with global partners from the outset, is critical to competitiveness. In response to this trend, the Daejeon Center operates an integrated support system that goes beyond overseas exhibitions, enabling startups to actually enter global markets. This includes overseas buyer and investor matching, global pitching programs, on-site regulatory and certification consulting, support for overseas partnerships, and the establishment of country-specific collaboration networks. Through these pathways, startups are able to validate their technologies in international markets, secure local partners, and directly assess early market responses.Ultimately, the goal of the Daejeon Center’s global support is not merely to ‘bring companies onto the international stage’, but to build a practical foundation that enables them to grow into enterprises equipped with the competitiveness, networks, and execution strategies required to meet global standards. I believe the core of the Daejeon Center’s global support lies in creating the conditions that enable early-stage technology entrepreneurs to grow with the global market as their stage.”“The Daejeon Center for Creative Economy & Innovation considers its most important goal to be building a startup ecosystem in which technology-based entrepreneurs can start in Daejeon and grow in a stable and sustainable way. The key is to strengthen a structure in which ‘technology–market–enterprise’ flows naturally by more closely connecting Daedeok Innopolis’s research infrastructure and local universities, government-funded research institutes, and corporate networks with the startup ecosystem.The relocation of the Startup Park headquarters in 2025 marked a turning point in turning this vision into reality. By bringing startups, research institutes, universities, and private companies together in a single space, the move has laid the foundation for further advancing a full-cycle support system that spans technology discovery, validation, commercialization, and investment. Going forward, the Center plans to focus on the Daejeon Startup Park to more directly address the practical challenges faced by early-stage, technology-based founders, strengthening support at key growth stages such as prototype development, IP strategy, business model refinement, and market access.Another important goal is to nurture ‘strong companies’ in fields where the region has specialized strengths. In areas where Daejeon has clear strengths, such as space, AI, robotics, sensors, and semiconductors, we plan to expand collaboration programs and proof-of-concept environments so startups can work closely with research institutes and enhance their technological competitiveness. Through this process, we will also strengthen partnerships with private companies, investors, and universities to build a sustainable foundation for startup growth.Ultimately, the direction the Daejeon Center pursues goes beyond simply supporting individual companies. As technology-driven firms grow, jobs and technologies accumulate within the region, creating a virtuous cycle in which new startups continue to emerge. We aim to make the reasons for choosing Daejeon as a place to start a business clearer, and to turn the belief that ‘if you start in Daejeon, you can grow’ into reality by continuing to play a central role in the ecosystem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com