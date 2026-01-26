“The InnoTown Campus is at a pivotal turning point, having secured a solid spatial and functional foundation to leap forward as a hub for manufacturing innovation"

-Mee Hye Oh, Director, KATECH InnoTown Campus



-Achieved results of establishing 66 startup companies, 151 technology transfers, and 43 research institutes.



-Resulted in 35.1 billion won in investment linkages, 91.8 billion won in revenues, and 824 jobs created.



-Integrating various programs through collaboration with organizations related to startup, business support, and technology commercialization in the region.



-The most meaningful achievements in 2025 are global expansion and the full-scale launch of Open Innovation.



-Expanded automobile demand companies away from finished vehicles to medium-sized 1st and 2nd tier partners.



-Approximately 80 types of core R&D equipment have been transferred and linked to prepare short-distance and close-knit technical support for companies.

Established in 1990, the Korea Automotive Technology Institute has played a central role in strengthening the technological competitiveness of Korea’s mobility industry and supporting its transition toward future mobility. From traditional automobile technologies centered on internal combustion engines to electrification, autonomous driving, and intelligent mobility, the institute has played a pivotal role through research, demonstration, and policy linkage amid industry-wide change.Among its initiatives, the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus serves as an operating organization designated as a key technology institution by the Ministry of Science and ICT to revitalize the Cheonan–Asan R&D InnoTown in Chungcheongnam-do, which was officially designated in August 2020. With the aim of commercializing technology in connection with strategic industries in Chungcheongnam-do, fostering research institute–based companies, and establishing a public–government–industry–academia cooperation ecosystem, the campus focuses on generating practical innovation outcomes rooted in the region.Mee Hye Oh, Director of the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus, explained, “With the completion of the Chungnam Manufacturing Technology Convergence Center in Chungcheongnam-do in September 2025, the InnoTown Campus will be located on the 5th and 6th floors of the building.” She added, “This opportunity allows the InnoTown Campus to secure a solid spatial and functional foundation and officially embark on a more systematic and expanded second phase of the project.” This transition is expected to serve as an important turning point, enabling the campus to grow into a hub for manufacturing innovation and technology commercialization in Chungcheongnam-do, beyond a simple organizational relocation. We met Director Oh at the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do.“The Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus has been implementing the Ministry of Science and ICT’s InnoTown Incubation Project since 2021, operating a comprehensive range of support programs that span the entire technology commercialization cycle—from technology discovery and startup formation to technology transfer, commercialization, investment linkage, marketing, and global expansion. A defining feature of this approach is its emphasis on generating tangible outcomes within local industrial settings, rather than providing fragmented or one-off support.As a result, the campus has achieved concrete outcomes, including the establishment of 66 startup companies, 151 technology transfers, and 43 research institutes. These technology-based achievements have translated into KRW 35.1 billion in investment linkages, KRW 91.8 billion in revenue, and the creation of 824 jobs, producing a measurable ripple effect across the local economy.In particular, the campus has steadily strengthened its investment and technology commercialization networks through close collaboration with relevant institutions in Chungcheongnam-do. Rather than limiting support to isolated initiatives, it has contributed to the structural accumulation of regional R&D capabilities and the formation of a virtuous cycle in which accumulated technologies are repeatedly linked to commercialization and growth. These results indicate that the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus is functioning as a practical base for technology commercialization in the region, beyond the role of a conventional support organization. It is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in reinforcing regional R&D competitiveness and building a sustainable technology commercialization ecosystem through tailored, industry-oriented support.”“2025 was an exceptionally challenging year for many companies, marked by overlapping economic uncertainties and rapid changes in the industrial environment at both the domestic and global levels. For companies nurtured by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus, addressing increasingly complex challenges with limited resources or through a single support program proved difficult.Against this backdrop, the most significant issue in 2025 was the need to shift support methods toward stronger connection and integration. Rather than simply expanding the scope of support, this shift represented a strategic response that took into account companies’ growth stages and the realities of market entry.Accordingly, the InnoTown Campus moved away from traditional, individualized support and integrated diverse programs through close collaboration with local organizations engaged in startup support, business development, and technology commercialization. This approach enabled the establishment of a step-by-step support structure aligned with companies’ development trajectories.The most notable outcomes of 2025 were global expansion initiatives and the full-scale launch of open innovation. Global expansion requires a long-term perspective, significant capital investment, and, above all, a reliable global network. By leveraging the Korea Automotive Technology Institute’s international cooperation network, together with overseas offices in Chungcheongnam-do, Cheonan City, and Asan City, the campus operated systematic global expansion programs.Through these efforts, incubated companies analyzed industrial structures in target markets, identified demand sources, and connected with local activities. Open innovation also played a central role, as collaboration between large and medium-sized companies and technology startups lowered barriers to market entry and enabled step-by-step PoC and demonstration pathways. In particular, by expanding demand partners beyond finished-vehicle manufacturers to include first- and second-tier suppliers, the campus enhanced diversity in technology cooperation and value-chain formation.We believe that these experiences in 2025 extended beyond short-term achievements and provided a clear strategic direction for region-based technology commercialization in an increasingly uncertain industrial environment.”“The core strength of the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown Incubation Project lies in its R&BD-based business support model. Operated by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute as a key technology institution, the project goes beyond conventional business support by leveraging strong R&D performance capabilities.This structure enables the integrated design of the entire pathway—from pre-technology verification to commercialization—rather than addressing each stage in isolation, which clearly distinguishes it from general support programs. In particular, since September 2025, the InnoTown Campus has been located within the Chungnam Manufacturing Technology Convergence Center and is preparing close, localized technical support by relocating and integrating approximately 80 types of core R&D equipment owned by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.Within this environment, companies can continuously conduct research, testing, and verification without relying on external requests or long-distance travel. From the perspective of technology startups, this support structure functions as a form of practical competitiveness. When commercialization support, including investment and marketing, is combined with R&D assistance, companies are able to refine their R&D direction at each stage through close consultation with experienced researchers.This integrated structure serves not only to enhance technological completeness but also to strengthen the viability of R&D strategies and their alignment with business objectives.”“In the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown in Chungcheongnam-do, company selection is conducted by an evaluation committee composed of external experts. Each support program is publicly announced, and the selection process is designed to ensure objectivity and transparency.Both quantitative and qualitative assessments are applied, examining technological competitiveness, business feasibility, and growth potential. Through this approach, we seek to ensure that selections are not biased toward specific fields or company sizes.Given the region’s industrial characteristics, particular emphasis is placed on scalability across the broader mobility industry. As the automobile industry evolves into a complex ecosystem encompassing not only finished vehicles and parts but also semiconductors, materials, machinery, electronics, communications, platforms, and mobility-related services, the InnoTown Campus evaluates not only individual technological excellence but also the potential for cross-industry linkage.In this process, we assess how each technology may contribute to the overall mobility ecosystem and whether it can address technological gaps that may emerge as the industry continues to evolve.”“If a company is selected as an incubated company of the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown, it becomes eligible to participate in a wide range of corporate support programs operated through the InnoTown incubation project. These include benefits associated with designation as a research institute company or a high-tech company.Practical support is provided across all stages prior to technology commercialization, including prototype production, management and technical consulting, production of promotional materials and corporate videos, and the development of corporate IR materials. This structure allows companies to focus on technology development while simultaneously preparing for market entry and investment alignment.One of the most distinctive advantages of the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown is its strong connectivity. Recognizing the limitations of fragmented or project-based support, the InnoTown Campus has established close networks with regional organizations that provide complementary business support, enabling companies to access coordinated and integrated assistance.”“The startup incubation programs operated by the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown offer both basic and advanced courses at the InnoPolis Campus, with approximately 20 companies initially selected for participation.The programs provide foundational education for early-stage technology startups, along with integrated consulting in marketing, management, and technology, designed to foster entrepreneurial capabilities from multiple perspectives. Among these participants, 10 companies are further selected for in-depth programs that deliver differentiated and intensive support.Through this step-by-step structure, companies receive tailored guidance according to their growth stage, including preparation of R&D and commercialization plans, investor response strategies, and consulting in technology management and marketing, with a focus on sustainable growth rather than short-term outcomes.”“Among the incubated companies in the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown, Vision Innovation has continuously participated in global expansion programs since 2024, generating tangible sales through collaboration with PoC-based demand companies in Southeast Asia.In 2025, the company initiated full-scale cooperation in demonstration-based material manufacturing process technologies with Borealis of Austria, one of the world’s top 10 olefin material companies. Founded in 2022 through the InnoPolis Campus project, G&K signed a purchase agreement worth approximately €293 million with the German auto parts company Prettle Group through 2030, and is now recognized as a representative case of a technology startup successfully integrating into the global value chain.In addition, TMV NET received the CES Innovation Award in 2025 for its electric vehicle charging systems, while Keeper, operating in the field of electric vehicle fire suppression systems, received the Innovation Award consecutively in 2025 and 2026, marking two consecutive years of CES Innovation Award recognition.”“At the Korea Automotive Technology Institute InnoTown Campus, continuous communication with companies is considered the most important value to enhance the outcomes of technology development and commercialization. This is because if you don’t listen directly to the voices of the field, it is difficult to accurately understand the technology, business, and investment difficulties that companies are actually experiencing.To this end, we strengthen the network between companies through regular and ad-hoc corporate meetings and workshops, and listen directly to difficulties. In addition, we operate an open chat room on social media and provide a constant communication channel where companies can easily share opinions at any time.Personally, I try to connect customized support after fully understanding the concerns of company representatives, based on the principle of ‘listening first’ rather than formal meetings. I believe that this trust-based communication will accelerate the growth of the company and lead to the achievement of technology commercialization in the InnoTown.”“The Cheonan–Asan InnoTown operates three specialized global programs to systematically support the global expansion of incubated companies.Through InnoPolis Global Explorer (IGE), companies receive overseas market insights and assistance in identifying global opportunities. InnoPolis Global Pioneer (IGP) supports practical export and investment linkage through overseas buyer discovery, global marketing, and IR programs. InnoPolis Global Networking (IGN) facilitates partnerships and cooperative networks with global and local organizations.Through these programs, the InnoTown Campus continues to generate tangible outcomes such as overseas demonstrations, export contracts, and global partnerships, while establishing a foundation for companies to enter the global mobility ecosystem.”“As industry boundaries continue to blur, startups in the mobility sector face greater challenges in nurturing and scaling their businesses than those in many other industries. Even with strong technological competitiveness, evaluation for business feasibility within the mobility sector often presents particularly high barriers.In this environment, linking technology to real markets requires investment connections aligned with a company’s technology maturity and business development stage. Geographic factors also pose challenges, as many major domestic investment firms remain concentrated in the metropolitan area, limiting exposure opportunities for companies based in Chungcheongnam-do.To address these challenges, the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown has focused on building an ecosystem in which investors are drawn into the region rather than companies seeking them out. Since the project’s launch in 2021, the number of venture capital firms and accelerators operating in the Cheonan–Asan area has increased to eight, reflecting a meaningful shift in the regional investment environment.To support this trend, the InnoTown Campus operates various investment-linked programs based on networks of professional evaluators with expertise in the automotive and high-tech sectors, as well as regional investment networks. Through initiatives such as investment attraction schools and the Chungnam Venture Forum, companies strengthen their readiness for external investment and adapt more effectively to the IR environment.Ultimately, the goal of the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown is not merely to secure investment, but to establish a sustainable structure in which investors and companies grow together and reinvest outcomes into the regional technology startup ecosystem.”“The Cheonan–Asan InnoTown is currently at a turning point as it concludes the first five-year phase of the incubation project. While the initial phase focused on fostering technology entrepreneurship and establishing institutional and physical foundations, the second phase, beginning in earnest in 2026, will emphasize the growth and expansion of established companies.In this phase, the InnoTown aims to solidify its role as a sustainable innovation platform, moving beyond basic startup support. Located between the Seoul and Daejeon metropolitan areas, Chungcheongnam-do serves as a major industrial base with strong production and manufacturing capabilities. By integrating these industrial strengths with R&D capacity, the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown aims to evolve into an R&BD-based innovation hub where R&D and commercialization form a virtuous cycle.Looking ahead, the Cheonan–Asan InnoTown seeks to function as a central platform for designing and realizing innovation over the next five to ten years, enhancing regional competitiveness while contributing to the advancement of the national industrial ecosystem.