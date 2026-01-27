[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Medimap, A Startup Operating a Medical Platform Connecting Hospitals and Patients

Sungho Park CEO of Medimap



Medimap is a platform operator dedicated to bridging the gap between hospitals and patients. The company was founded in December 2023 by CEO Sungho Park(32).The flagship product, ‘Medimap’ is designed to help users easily find and access trustworthy hospitals across various medical fields. Its primary strength lies in its comprehensive database of diverse clinical departments and its optimized accessibility for international patients looking to utilize South Korea’s advanced medical infrastructure.“The key feature of Medimap is the sheer diversity of medical specialties it covers”, said Park. “Users can access detailed information on every clinical field, and the platform is designed to be used conveniently even from overseas.”Regarding market expansion, Park stated, “We are currently conducting viral marketing via social media alongside offline sales operations. We are also actively developing new sales channels through strategic partnerships with universities and military organizations.”Despite receiving frequent interest from investors, Park mentioned that there are no immediate plans for capital raising, focusing instead on organic growth and service stabilization.The inspiration for the startup came from Park’s own background. “I majored in medicine abroad”, he shared. “Hospitals can often feel like intimidating or daunting spaces. I founded Medimap to provide a service that allows people to visit hospitals with a greater sense of familiarity and security.”Reflecting on his journey since the launch, Park added, “I feel a great sense of pride as the name ‘Medimap’ gradually gains recognition among the many existing medical platforms. It is incredibly rewarding to see the projects we’ve planned deliver tangible results.”Medimap currently operates with a team of 14, including CEO Park, organized into dedicated departments for Platform Operations, Marketing, Design, and Sales.Looking ahead, Park outlined his ultimate vision, “Our goal is to enable patients from all over the world to experience South Korea’s world class medical technology through our platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com