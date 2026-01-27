[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] CfC Innovation, Solving Plastic Waste and Carbon Emissions with Advanced Catalysis

Soon Hyeok Hong CEO of CfC Innovation



-CEO Hong serves as a Professor of Chemistry at KAIST, specializing in synthetic organic chemistry and catalysis



-Upcycling Waste Tires into Fine Chemicals and Waste Plastics into CO2 Capture Materials

CfC Innovation is a company driven by the vision of “Catalysis for Climate Change.” The firm is developing innovative technologies to simultaneously address the global challenges of waste plastics and carbon emissions. Moving beyond simple recycling, the company aims to become a next-generation leader in the global climate-tech sector by upcycling waste resources into high-value chemical materials and carbon dioxide (CO₂) capture agents. The company was founded in September 2025 by CEO Soon Hyeok Hong.“I am a scientist dedicated to synthetic organic chemistry and catalysis, currently serving as a Professor of Chemistry at KAIST. I earned my Ph.D. from Caltech under the supervision of Professor Robert H. Grubbs, the 2005 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. Subsequently, I worked as an early-stage researcher at Materia, a company founded by Professor Grubbs, where I gained firsthand experience in the process of translating basic research into commercial applications.”The company’s flagship technologies are divided into two main pillars. The first is the waste tire-based fine chemical products. Through catalytic technology, difficult-to-treat waste tires are depolymerized and converted back into raw materials for synthetic rubber or key intermediates for nylon. This enables a circular economy model in which waste is transformed into premium industrial materials.The second pillar is waste plastic-based CO₂ capture materials. By chemically reassembling mixed waste plastics—such as PET and PE—the company manufactures adsorbents capable of capturing CO₂ with high efficiency and regenerating at relatively low temperatures. In this process, waste is reborn as advanced materials for achieving carbon neutrality.The core competitiveness of CfC Innovation lies in its unrivaled catalytic platform technology. Conventional pyrolysis for recycling waste tires requires high temperatures of 300–600°C or higher and often results in low-quality products due to complex mixtures of low-grade fuel oils.In contrast, CfC Innovation’s technology operates at a low temperature of approximately 80°C, drastically reducing energy consumption. Furthermore, the technology acts like molecular scissors, precisely extracting desired molecules with over 80% selectivity. This ensures excellent product consistency and economic viability. These advantages enhance the cost-competitiveness of high-value materials produced from waste, positioning the technology as a potential game-changer in the global carbon capture market, which has previously been hindered by economic feasibility issues.As CfC Innovation is currently transitioning from laboratory-scale synthesis to the scale-up stage, it is focusing on B2B technical validation rather than aggressive marketing. The company is in technical consultations with global tire manufacturers and major petrochemical corporations. Following mass-production validation, the goal is to conduct joint PoC (proof-of-concept) research with these firms to verify quality and secure off-take agreements (long-term supply contracts) by the time pilot production commences. Additionally, as environmental regulations tighten in regions like Europe, the company plans to expand technical marketing toward global firms seeking low-carbon raw materials.Regarding future plans, CEO Hong stated, “In the short term, our goal is to fully verify mass-production feasibility by establishing a ton-scale pilot facility by 2027. In the long term, we aim to secure a 10% share of the global DAC (Direct Air Capture) adsorbent market by 2030 and grow into a global unicorn company in the field of upcycled waste materials. Our ultimate vision is for CfC Innovation’s technology to be utilized worldwide, contributing to a sustainable future.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com