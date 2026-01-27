[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] GreenAI, A Developer of 3D LiDAR-Based Robotics and Safety Solutions

Soontae Ha, CEO of GreenAI



-Core Competencies, Multi-Sensor Fusion and Edge AI technology



-Developing and commercializing field-ready, demonstration-centered AI solutions for immediate deployment

GreenAI is a technology-driven startup that leverages Multi-Sensor Fusion and Edge AI as its core competencies to develop AI solutions that can be immediately utilized in real-world environments. The company was founded in July 2024 by CEO Soontae Ha (38).“GreenAI independently develops AIoT hardware that integrates 3D LiDAR sensors with cameras and environmental sensors, along with software platforms to analyze and visualize the collected data”, said Ha. “Our primary business areas involve field-oriented AI solutions for smart cities, road safety, industrial safety, and robotics. With our R&D-focused corporate research institute, we are simultaneously pursuing technical demonstration and business expansion through collaborations with local governments, public institutions, and private enterprises.”The company’s flagship product is a Multi-Sensor Edge Solution based on 3D LiDAR. Unlike providers who merely supply sensor-based processing hardware, GreenAI provides a comprehensive, integrated solution—covering sensing, data collection, AI analysis, and visualization for decision-making—tailored to the specific needs of the customer's environment. Based on this framework, the company is currently commercializing and demonstrating golf course management robots, Smart City AIoT solutions, and manufacturing safety management solutions.GreenAI’s competitive edge lies in the fact that its 3D LiDAR-based AIoT technology is prepared as a field-ready item.“3D LiDAR is gaining attention as a sensor capable of precise spatial perception. However, implementing it into a functional service requires overcoming complex technical challenges, such as processing massive datasets, lightweighting for AI applications, computational and power constraints in edge environments, and ensuring stability for long-term operation”, Ha explained. “Consequently, while many LiDAR-based technologies have proven their potential, they often face limitations at the commercialization stage.”GreenAI’s products were designed from the ground up to address these practical hurdles. The company has implemented LiDAR data structuring, lightweighting, Edge AI inference optimization, and stable 24/7 operation into a single package. At the same time, the system features a modular and standardized architecture, allowing anyone to apply it quickly. The key differentiator is that GreenAI handles the complex LiDAR technology internally, while users on the field can deploy it across various industries and environments through simple configurations.Regarding future plans, CEO Ha stated, “We intend to advance our technology while simultaneously elevating product quality and service maturity. Beyond just creating a technologically superior product, our ultimate goal is to deliver services and products that satisfy customers to the point where they naturally recommend them to others. To achieve this, we will continue to invest in quality improvement, including operational stability, usability, and maintenance.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com