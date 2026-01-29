[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] Daeyu Tech, A Specialist in Smart Factory & AI-driven Industrial Automation

Kang Hyun Lee, CTO of Daeyu Tech



Daeyu Tech, established in 2011, is a company specializing in industrial automation. The company provides total solutions—ranging from design and fabrication to installation and commissioning—of electrical and control systems for factory automation, with a primary focus on automotive production lines.“Our growth has been driven by our extensive on-site experience and technical expertise accumulated over many years in highly complex manufacturing processes, such as automotive body welding lines, logistics automation, and robotic welding systems”, said Kang Hyun Lee, Vice President and CTO of Daeyu Tech.“Building on our foundational automation technologies, we are currently expanding our business scope into smart factories and AI-based factory automation systems.”Daeyu Tech’s flagship offering is a smart factory automation system optimized for the automotive manufacturing process. Specifically, the company provides:Automation for automotive body, painting, assembly, and logistics lines. Robotic welding automation systems. Equipment control and monitoring systems based on process data. Smart factory implementation that simultaneously enhances production efficiency and quality.“Recently, we have been focusing on developing AI-based process monitoring systems that go beyond simple control to detect and analyze equipment status in real-time and predict anomalies in advance,” Lee added. “Our differentiation lies in being an ‘evidence-based’ technology provider that actually implements Data, AI, and automation—the core of the Fourth Industrial Revolution—within the manufacturing field.”Daeyu Tech’s competitiveness is rooted in three key areas. First, field-oriented technical expertise. Rather than relying on simple theories or pre-packaged solutions, the company designs customized systems based on proven automation experience within actual automotive production environments.Second, integrated electrical and control capabilities. Instead of viewing machinery, robots, and equipment in isolation, Daeyu Tech possesses an organizational structure capable of understanding and implementing an integrated synergy of electricity, control, and software.Third, seamless expansion into Smart Factory and AI sectors. The company holds a technology roadmap that utilizes existing automation data to expand into AI analytics, predictive maintenance (PdM), and process optimization.Regarding future plans, CTO Kang Hyun Lee stated, “Daeyu Tech’s goal is to establish itself as a leader in field-proven smart factory and AI automation. To achieve this, we will progressively pursue the advancement of AI-based process monitoring and autonomous calibration systems, expand beyond the automotive industry into logistics and general manufacturing, and ensure sustainable, technology-driven growth.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com