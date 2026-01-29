[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] MIR_Eng, Developing Composite Chock Protective Covers for Vessels Using High-Load and Anti-Wear Technology

Yongha PARK CEO of MIR_Eng



MIR_Eng is a materials-based technology company dedicated to enhancing safety and efficiency in the shipbuilding and offshore industries.The company has successfully localized Chock Protective Covers (Brand name: Chock Sealing) by leveraging high-load, anti-wear composite technology. By replacing high value added marine equipment that was previously 100% dependent on imports with domestic technology, MIR_Eng is an innovative firm targeting the global market. CEO Yongha PARK (50) founded the company in April 2022.“I spent over 10 years at the Samsung Heavy Industries Research Institute developing materials-based products and leading projects to address field challenges through new technologies”, said CEO Park.“Additionally, I have contributed to research and knowledge dissemination as an adjunct professor in the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at Dong-A University in Busan.”The flagship product is the ‘Shipboard Chock Protective Cover’ Park explained, “When a ship is moored, the ropes pass through the chocks (mooring fairleads) under heavy loads, frequently leading to rope wear or snapping accidents. In fact, rope-related incidents represent the sixth-highest category of safety accidents occurring on vessels.”MIR_Eng’s products are critical safety components with the following features. Extended Longevity, Minimizes rope friction and damage, extending rope life by over 70%.Superior Performance, 60% lighter weight, 20% cost reduction, and 40% increased durability compared to imports.Advanced Materials, Utilizes UV-curable GFRP composites to minimize molding time and deformation.Optimized Installation, Simplified fastening for optimal on-board installation.Proven Reliability, Durability verified through high-load empirical testing. Furthermore, global shipowners increasingly require chock covers to comply with OCIMF (MEG4) recommendations, ensuring high market demand.MIR_Eng’s competitiveness is defined by three pillars. Performance Excellence, Twice the physical strength of imported products, minimal wear and degradation, and specialized materials that reduce surface friction. It maintains integrity in extreme environments(-45°C to 60°C) and has secured the industry’s first DNV Verification Statement.Design Innovation, An on-board installable structure that reduces installation time by 30%, enhanced stability through optimized fastening, and a 3-part split design to minimize labor difficulty.Price Competitiveness, Priced at 70–80% of imported alternatives, with reliability secured by reflecting the specific requirements of domestic shipyards from the initial design phase.The MIR_Eng team consists of 19 professionals. The Shipbuilding & Offshore Team Leader is a composite materials expert with extensive shipyard experience, while the Technical Sales Team Leader oversees engineering and sales with various specialized certifications. The entire team possesses practical experience in marine equipment, enabling a one stop process from development and production to verification and installation.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “Our goals are clear: 2025 for product advancement and contract finalization, 2026 to secure a 20% domestic market share (currently 5%) and establish a global sales network, 2027 to build a mass production system; and 2028 to expand into new business areas and solidify our presence in the global marine equipment market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com