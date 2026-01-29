[CEOs of Companies Selected for the 2025 Daejeon CCEI Pre-Startup Package] THE SORi LAB, a startup developing AI-based voice and prosody analysis technology for Korean speech

SAE HEE KIM CEO of THE SORi LAB



-Tone-Bridge is a real-time Korean intonation training platform powered by pitch analysis.

The primary strength lies in being a ‘service that aids relationships beyond technology’ by connecting people to one anotherUnder the slogan ‘Make your voice more like you’, THE SORi LAB is a company specializing in spoken language solutions that scientifically analyze and design an individual’s unique voice and speech. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO SAE HEE KIM (38).The flagship item is the EdTech service Tone-Bridge. This service utilizes AI voice analysis technology to quantitatively analyze the pitch of Korean speech and provide real-time feedback, facilitating immediate intonation learning and education.“I majored in Journalism and Broadcasting, completed a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology, and am a nationally certified Level 1 Speech -Language Pathologist in Korea. I worked for nearly eight years at an ENT clinic in Bundang, where I gained extensive experience in intonation and voice training.Based on the limitations I observed in clinical practice, I developed Tone-Bridge, an EdTech service that uses data-driven speech intonation analysis to enable targeted training.“While traditional language learning methods focused on content-oriented ‘listening and repeating’, Tone-Bridge is a service specialized in ‘speaking with the rhythm of Korean.’ It utilizes intuitive intonation graphs based on voice data from standard Korean intonations across various emotions and media-style intonations (e.g., announcers, reporters).Learners are first provided with audiovisual materials to see and hear the target intonation. The learning system then allows for immediate self-correction by showing, in real-time, exactly which syllables differ in pitch between the reference voice and the learner's voice. After the session, a comprehensive report is provided to track overall improvement.“We live in an era where new voices can be easily generated using TTS (text-to-speech) technology for various content. However, we truly become closer only when we share our hearts through face-to-face, analog voices. Our ultimate goal and primary strength is that we are a ‘service that aids relationships beyond technology’ in the sense that we connect people to one another.”The second strength is the versatility of the service across diverse user groups. It can be widely utilized by special education students requiring vocational training, children of North Korean defectors, general individuals concerned about a monotonous speaking tone, job seekers preparing for broadcasting careers, and intermediate-to-advanced foreign learners who love the Korean language.The third strength is its utility as a powerful auxiliary tool for educators, including speech-language pathologists, Korean language teachers, and instructors at speech or announcer academies. Since the quantitative measurement of Korean intonation has primarily been a subject of linguistic research, general education has largely relied on the subjective judgment of instructors. Tone-Bridge addresses this long-standing need for educators who seek to provide consistent feedback based on quantitative data.Once the service is fully developed, THE SORi LAB plans to launch online andoffline classes taught directly by the CEO, alongside marketing efforts via socialmedia. As the service holds high potential for B2B and B2G expansion, the company intends to steadily explore sales channels focusing on influential institutions.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “While Tone-Bridge started based onstandard Korean intonation patterns, I plan to expand the features to includepractice for regional dialects. Furthermore, I have a goal of helping foreign learners of Korean approach intonation more easily.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com