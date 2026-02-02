[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] Deogam, Developer of ‘EnerShift’ a Power Efficiency Solution for Electric Vehicles

Jin Ouk Kim, CEO of Deogam



Deogam is a specialized company dedicated to developing power efficiency devices that extend the driving range of electric vehicles. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Jin Ouk Kim.“While working on wireless charging technology, I realized that electromagnetic waves—often viewed negatively by the public—could actually be used as a source of energy depending on how they are harnessed. This insight led to the creation of Deogam,” said Kim.“EVs consume vast amounts of electricity to run their motors. During the process of supplying power from the battery to the motor, significant electromagnetic waves are generated. Currently, all EV manufacturers use 'shielded' cables to block these waves from affecting electronics or the human body. However, since these waves are continuously generated, Deogam’s EnerShift technology captures this wasted electromagnetic energy and converts it back into electrical power. This reclaimed energy directly increases the EV's driving range.”Existing EVs already utilize ‘regenerative braking’ to improve efficiency by capturing energy during deceleration. However, Deogam’s technology goes a step further by utilizing leaked power whenever the motor is running. This means energy is recovered not only during braking but also during acceleration. Since this energy is produced without additional fossil fuels, it can be classified as a new form of renewable energy.Deogam is currently conducting tests across various vehicle types, from passenger cars to trucks and buses. “We have already secured certifications and test reports regarding safety and practical utility. We are currently preparing initial production units for electric buses”, Kim added. “We are also participating in international exhibitions to promote our technology, with a strategic focus on the Chinese EV market.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Motors are not just for electric vehicles. If EnerShift is applied wherever high power is consumed, future energy usage will become significantly more efficient. I want Deogam to be the leading company representing that technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com