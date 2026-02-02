[CEOs of Incubated Companies at KATECH Chungnam Cheonan–Asan InnoTown] DEEGOLABS, Developing AI-Powered Automated Plastic Sorting Systems

Ho Yang CEO of DEEGOLABS



DEEGOLABS is a pioneer in the circular economy infrastructure, connecting the stages of collection, sorting, and recycling. The company installs AI-powered sorters at collection and sorting facilities free of charge, identifies clean transparent PET from mixed waste plastics, and converts them directly into flakes for supply to recycling companies. This model enables collectors to generate higher profits from the same volume of waste, while recyclers receive a stable supply of high-quality rPET (recycled PET) raw materials. The company was founded in June 2022 by CEO Ho Yang (52).The flagship product is the AI-Powered Automated Plastic Sorting System. It automatically categorizes mixed plastics during the collection stage into recyclable and non-recyclable items. Specifically, it sorts materials into three categories: label-free transparent PET, transparent PET with labels, and other plastics. This process is driven by DEEGOLABS’ proprietary Vision AI model. Based on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), the model utilizes unique algorithms to maximize both sorting speed and accuracy.DEEGOLABS holds two major competitive advantages. First, optimized hardware for the frontline of the value chain. The equipment is designed with a footprint optimized for its installation site. By achieving full automation, the system can sort over 99% of recyclable resources without human intervention.Second, a transformative business model. DEEGOLABS does not simply sell equipment; it has built a solution-provider model that improves customer profitability through automated resource recovery. This approach eliminates the burden of initial capital expenditure (CAPEX) for customers while securing a sustainable, long-term revenue stream for DEEGOLABS.Even without aggressive marketing, the company’s client base is expanding rapidly. As the zero-cost leased equipment tangibly improves the bottom line for users, word-of-mouth within the industry is driving organic growth. This serves as a testament to the practical value of DEEGOLABS’ solutions.To date, the company has secured two rounds of investment from the Hoseo University Investment Promotion Office and ETRI Holdings. DEEGOLABS plans to open a Pre-Series A funding round in the first quarter of 2026 to secure capital for business expansion and further technological advancement.The team consists of 11 members, including CEO Yang Ho, with over 60% dedicated to R&D. The workforce features a rare harmony of expertise, ranging from 30-year industry veterans to fresh talent, fostering exceptional teamwork seldom seen in startups.Regarding future plans, CEO Yang Ho stated, “While we are starting at a scale of 30 tons per month, our ultimate goal is to lead the innovation of the domestic plastic recycling system. Through the Pre-Series A round, we intend to scale our operations and advance our AI technology to establish DEEGOLABS as a core infrastructure of the circular economy ecosystem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com