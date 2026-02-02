[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] BLUELIONS, A Startup Providing Life-Cycle Data Services for Office Professionals

HOUAN KUK JI CEO of BLUELIONS



BLUELIONS is a data technology company that services the life cycle data of office professionals. The company is currently developing ‘Blue Button’, an asset and tax data-based service, and ‘Red Button’, a health data-based service. The firm was founded in July 2022 by CEO HOUAN KUK JI(54).The flagship product, Blue Button, is a service that provides data driven analysis and forecasting for office workers' monthly salaries and year end tax settlements.BLUELIONS has developed an AI driven service that addresses one of the most common questions among employees, “How much will my salary increase in five years?” Furthermore, it provides an AI forecasting service for year end tax refunds often referred to as the ‘13th-month salary’ which workers report and receive annually.“We are marketing these services to our target audience of office professionals through Google and Naver ads”, said CEO Ji. “Following seed investments from Dream Ventures and Kookmin University Technology Holdings, we were selected for the TIPS program. We are currently continuing our IR activities.”Regarding his motivation for founding the company, Ji shared, “Having spent many years in the corporate world, I’ve always been deeply interested in the theme of salaries. For most office workers, their salary is their primary resource. Managing this income effectively is crucial for securing one's future and retirement. This realization led me to develop a service that helps professionals manage their earnings better.”Since the launch, Ji has found great fulfillment in the positive feedback from users. “I feel a sense of accomplishment when I see that office workers who use the Blue Button service are genuinely satisfied with the insights provided”, he remarked.Looking ahead, Ji stated, “Our immediate goal is to attract a large subscriber base. Our next major milestone is the launch of Red Button, our health data based service, scheduled for January 2026.”The strategic planning and AI development at BLUELIONS are led directly by CEO Ji. The team is composed of two back end developers with over five years of experience, two front-end developers with over four years of experience, and one dedicated designer.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com