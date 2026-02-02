[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Seoul Labs, A Blockchain Fintech Specialist Making Technology ‘Invisible’ and Accessible

Dohee Jang CEO of Seoul Labs



Seoul Labs was established with the goal of enabling more enterprises to easily utilize complex blockchain technology. Driven by their ‘Forget Blockchain’ philosophy, the company focuses on embedding the technology into the background to make it seamless for real life applications. CEO Dohee Jang(49) founded the firm in September 2023.As a specialized blockchain fintech company, Seoul Labs has developed its own proprietary Blockchain Mainnet, an AI-driven All-in-One DID(Decentralized Identity) Super Wallet, and a platform for issuing and distributing digital assets (tokens) pegged to fiat currency.Notably, their Mainnet underwent rigorous performance testing at KTR, a testing laboratory accredited by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (KOLAS). It proved its high performance capabilities with a maximum of 5,205 TPS (Transactions Per Second), a block creation time of 1 second, and a latency of only 0.651 seconds. These figures significantly outperform global leading mainnets such as Ethereum (15–30 TPS), Solana (approx. 1,000 TPS in real world use), and Bitcoin (7 TPS).The competitive edge of Seoul Labs lies in its ‘Verified Technology’ and ‘Global Scalability’. The company has received Venture Business Certification (Innovative Growth Type) from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and was recently honored with a Commendation for Contributions to the Blockchain Industry from the KISA (Korea Internet & Security Agency). These objective milestones have earned the company recognition for both its technical excellence and business viability in domestic and international markets. Additionally, it was selected as a KOICA ODA (Official Development Assistance) partner, participating in public projects in Southeast Asia.Seoul Labs focuses on B2B and B2G sectors, targeting financial institutions, local governments, and governments of developing nations. Its international footprint is particularly noteworthy: the company has signed a 15 year Long term MOA with the Laos government to lead the blockchain-based digital transformation of their e-government system for civil servants. Recently, it was also selected as a partner for the KOICA ODA CTS (Creative Technology Solution) program.In the long term, Seoul Labs plans to expand its influence as a social venture for developing nations while intensifying global marketing in advanced markets. This includes participation in ‘Money 20/20’, the world's largest fintech exhibition in the U.S., and a scheduled presence at CES 2026.In the first half of 2025, Seoul Labs successfully attracted KRW 1.72 billion in seed investment. The company is now preparing for follow-up funding to expand technical development, marketing, and global market entry. Specifically, it plans to focus R&D on the expanding stablecoin market and Southeast Asian ventures, while securing top-tier global talent.The team at Seoul Labs is a blend of veteran expertise and youthful passion. Senior personnel, including the CTO, possess between 6 to 10 years of experience in the blockchain industry. They are supported by young talents who have built their careers with a passion for the Web3 industry since their university days.Regarding future plans, CEO Jang stated, “Seoul Labs is focused on applying the ‘K-Blockchain Mainnet’ to the real economy. Beyond simple history tracking or authentication, we are pushing for commercialization with a structure optimized for real-time transactions used in daily life, such as micropayments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com