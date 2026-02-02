[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] SERA, Developing Energy-Efficient AI Modular Data Centers through Sustainable Materials

Diana Kim CEO of SERA



SERA is a pioneer in developing AI modular data centers and eco friendly building envelope solutions that maximize energy efficiency through the use of Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites (NFRC). The company was founded in July 2024 by CEO Diana Kim.“Building on my doctoral research which involved GIS and text language analysis of data from East Asian port cities to optimize materials and energy efficiency I decided to start this venture while preparing for material research and commercialization at CASE in the United States”, said Kim.“The company name, SERA, stands for Sustainable Environment Renewable Architecture.”The company's flagship items are the AI Modular Data Center and the Eco-friendly Building Envelope Solution. SERA’s AI modular data center creates a passive environment that protects servers from external elements without electricity. Simultaneously, it optimizes energy efficiency through IoT and AI driven control of active cooling and HVAC systems. This integrated approach ensures a stable server environment while improving electrical energy efficiency by up to 28%.SERA is currently a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. The company is in the PoC (Proof of Concept) stage, collaborating with major AI infrastructure firms, including Company D (USA), Company A (Singapore), and Company K (Saudi Arabia). SERA received the Excellence Award for the Southeastern Region through the ‘Welcome to TIPS’ program and aims to secure Pre-A investment in 2026.Furthermore, as part of a joint research initiative with a U.S. research institute, SERA is implementing an integrated server control program that combines ontology based spatial control. This technology is undergoing field testing in the Eastern United States. With the support of both Korean and U.S. government agencies, the company is moving toward product verification in the U.S. following successful demonstrations.Regarding her motivation, Kim shared, “I ventured into this business with the goal of reducing carbon emissions in the construction sector. By approaching the problem through both materials and energy efficiency, I wanted to show that eco friendly products are not necessarily expensive and to present a vision for the future of the industry.”Since the founding, Kim has found great fulfillment in the collaborative nature of the journey. “I have learned that trust is the most critical element in business. Seeing so many dedicated partners join our mission has been incredibly rewarding.”SERA's leadership team is highly specialized, with a C suite composed of three Ph.D.s in Materials Science, Architecture, and Business Administration.The team also includes a site supervisor with 20 years of experience at Microsoft Data Centers and a marketing lead with 14 years of experience at an LG-affiliated advertising agency.Looking ahead, Kim stated, “We plan to finalize the acquisition of land for a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. This will become a core production hub for carbon reducing materials. Internally, we are also organizing a network of participating farms to supply the raw natural fibers required for our materials.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com