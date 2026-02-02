[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] SKINSEOUS, ervice AI Agent Native Commerce Platform for Global K-Beauty

Kuenyoung Park CEO of SKINSEOUL



SKINSEOUL is a global AI-commerce enterprise pioneering a new paradigm in e-commerce known as AI Agent Native Commerce. Founded in June 2024 by CEO Kuenyoung Park, the company leverages autonomous AI agents to redefine how K-Beauty reaches the global market.“This is my second AI startup”, says Park. “Even before ChatGPT became a household name, I focused on AI technology with a vision that it would transform the world. While my background is in business and marketing, I am a hands-on leader who personally coded and launched SKINSEOUL’s MVP.”Park’s inspiration for the startup came from his tenure leading the Premium Personal Care division for Southeast Asia at Unilever (Singapore HQ) and managing the Toys category the largest category at Amazon Singapore. During this time, he identified critical pain points in the K-Beauty industry: limited global access, low margins, high inventory risks, and labor-intensive structures.According to Park, the rapid growth of K-Beauty is driven by cost effectiveness, innovation, and an overwhelming variety of products that address diverse skin concerns.“Indie brands are the trendsetters of K-Beauty, making a long-tail product assortment essential”, Park explains. “However, international consumers currently have access to only about 15% of the variety available in Korea. There is a massive access gap that needs to be bridged.”SKINSEOUL is building the world’s largest K-Beauty store using an AI-native infrastructure. The platform is powered by Micro-AI Agents that manage specific tasks—sourcing, marketing, fulfillment, CX, and category management—all overseen by a Supervisor AI Agent.This ‘AI Orchestration’ allows for unprecedented operational efficiency. Near-Zero Inventory & Staff, Delivering superior service with just 1% of the inventory and 3% of the workforce required by traditional models.Hyper-Growth, Since January 2025, the company has maintained a monthly growth rate of over 50%, expanding its footprint to 23 countries.While 2025 focuses on stabilizing operational efficiency, 2026 will mark the transition to a Hyper-Personalized Skincare Experience.“Based in our Singapore headquarters, we have expanded our AI-driven commerce to over 25 countries with minimal human intervention”, says Park. “We are integrating product development, technology, operations, logistics, and marketing into a single AI orchestration system.”SKINSEOUL already boasts the largest K-Beauty assortment available outside of Korea. By maximizing efficiency and passing those cost savings to consumers, the company aims to provide the best prices and product value tailored to individual skin concerns.SKINSEOUL has secured Pre-Seed investment from Blueprint Ventures (Singapore), 500 Global, and Series Ventures. The company has also been selected for the TIPS program and the Early-stage Startup Package in Korea, while receiving additional support from the Singaporean government.Looking ahead, Park’s ambitions are clear. “We expect 10x growth in 2026 compared to 2025. We will continue this explosive trajectory to become the world’s leading beauty commerce company.“reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com