[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Seanergy Partner, Developing IT Solutions for Ship Fuel Trading and Supply Logistics Management

Seanergy Partner is a technology firm that develops and operates AI and Big Data based IT solutions for ship fuel (bunkering) trading and supply logistics management. The company is characterized by its ability to solve the analog limitations of the ship fuel trade through digital transformation, turning real-world global trading expertise into scalable technology. CEO Yong Oh(43) founded the company in July 2023.The flagship product is an integrated platform that automates the entire process of ship fuel procurement, supply, and logistics management.Key features of this solution include, Digital Order Reception, Automated generation of contracts and digital intake of orders.Real-time Monitoring, Tracking of supply schedules, ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival), weather, and sea conditions. Live Tracking, Real-time tracking and sharing of the fuel supply process among stakeholders. Automated Documentation, Instant delivery of BDR (Bunker Delivery Receipt) and invoices post-supply. AI Analytics, AI-based market price analysis and forecasting. Real-time Notifications, Instant alerts for buyers, suppliers, and traders.The company is currently securing real world usage data through PoCs (Proof of Concept) with clients in Korea, Singapore, the Middle East, and Europe.Seanergy Partner’s competitiveness is built on three pillars, Transaction-Based Technology, Having been designed by experts with over 20 years of field experience in global bunkering, the solution accurately addresses operational pain points.End to End Automation, The platform automates the entire 7-step process from order intake to final settlement.Proven Global Network, Leveraging established relationships within the international shipping industry.The company expands its network through a transaction-centric approach, building trust with global shipping lines and suppliers through actual trades. They are also expanding through partnerships in Singapore and Europe and participating in global demo days via government programs like the K-Startup Center and KB Starters.Recently, Seanergy Partner secured an 800 million KRW investment from the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME). The company plans to officially pursue a Series B investment round in the second half of 2026.Regarding his motivation, CEO Oh stated, “The ship fuel market still relies heavily on analog methods like phone calls, texts, and manual paperwork, which leads to high transaction costs and risks. After working in this market for 20 years, I felt that someone had to solve this problem. I started the company to realize that necessity myself.”Looking ahead, Oh added, “Our primary goal is to further advance our solution. We plan to enhance our AI-based price and market prediction engines, expand the scope of automation to include settlement, tax, and risk management, and add modules to respond to IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com