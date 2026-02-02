[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Addventure, Building a Technology Platform for High Performance Eco-Friendly Materials

Euigon Lee CEO of Addventure



-Developed ‘EHP,’ a high performance eco-friendly plastic with programmable biodegradation timing and speed



-R&D Collaboration, Jointly developing ‘TRISEP,’ a new polyester-based material utilizing itaconic acid, with national research institutes.

Addventure is a technology driven company specializing in high performance eco friendly materials. Its flagship innovation, EHP (Eco friendly Hydrolyzable Polymer), allows for the precise design of biodegradation timing and rate. In collaboration with national research institutes and university researchers, the company is also developing TRISEP, a next-generation polyester-based material derived from itaconic acid. The firm was founded in July 2024 by CEO Euigon Lee.“Addventure is a materials company that uses high performance eco friendly polymers like EHP and TRISEP as a platform to expand into diverse healthcare and ESG solutions”, Lee explained.The company's portfolio consists of three main segments. EHP (Eco friendly Hydrolyzable Polymer), While conventional biodegradable plastics struggle with strength and durability due to moisture sensitivity, EHP features a hydrophobic protective layer on the surface. This allows it to maintain high water resistance and strength comparable to conventional plastics during use. Degradation is only triggered by external stimuli, such as sugar catalysts or ultrasonic waves. This makes it ideal for medical sterile packaging and high performance industrial wraps that are robust during use but decompose cleanly after disposal.Eco PVC Medical Plastic Circular Solution, This project involves sorting and collecting non-infectious PVC waste from hospitals and chemically purifying it to be recycled back into medical and industrial materials, such as films, tubes, and porous materials. This model aims to reduce medical PVC waste and carbon emissions while simultaneously cutting disposal and raw material costs for hospitals and industries.Healthcare Brand ‘AddOnMe®’, With the slogan ‘Beyond Wellness’, AddOnMe® is a customized healthcare brand built on a network of medical professionals. Currently, the brand offers ‘Ocu-Mate’ (eye health supplements) and ‘Ocu-Mate Kids,’ with plans to launch a new eye patch product early next year.Addventure’s competitive edge is summarized in four pillars. Overcoming Limitations of Existing Polymers, Unlike existing resins like PLA, which often fail in medical or industrial environments requiring high temperature sterilization or chemical exposure, Addventure's materials (EHP, TRISEP, PTT series) maintain high durability during use. They feature a unique ‘OFF-ON’ degradation system, addressing the ‘unmet needs’ of high value-added industries under tightening ESG and carbon neutrality regulations.Market Oriented Application, From the outset, products are developed with specific applications in hospitals and healthcare settings in mind.Multi-Disciplinary Team Expertise, The team includes two Ph.D. researchers in Bio-medical Engineering from Korea University and Master’s level researchers specializing in polymer synthesis. This enables an in house end to end process covering design, synthesis, property evaluation, pilot production, and licensing.Robust R&D Network, Through close collaboration with university labs, national research institutes, and specialist firms like NRT, the company conducts comprehensive R&D from monomer synthesis to process simulation and certified testing.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Our immediate goal is to fully verify the core performance of EHP-based adjustable biodegradable packaging and establish bench-scale production facilities and prototype mass production systems. Based on this, we plan to expand B2B cooperation with medical and packaging companies to officially enter the domestic market by 2026–2027.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com