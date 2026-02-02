[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] ADTING, A Hyper-local Advertising Platform Utilizing Underutilized Spaces in Stores

JAE MIN SONG CEO of ADTING



ADTING is an innovative hyper-local advertising platform that generates revenue by utilizing underutilized spaces within physical stores. By transforming surfaces like mirrors, tables, and displays in venues where customers spend significant time such as hair salons, nail shops, and gyms into digital ad spaces, ADTING provides small business owners with a new revenue stream and local advertisers with an efficient channel for targeted marketing.Starting in Busan, ADTING is building a localized advertising market centered on the ‘Repetitive Awareness Indoor Advertising’ model.CEO Song Jae Min conceptualized this model during the pre startup phase and verified its viability through the ‘Pre-startup Package’ program, conducting field tests and performance evaluations in actual store environments. Following this successful validation, the company officially incorporated in January 2024 to accelerate its service expansion.The service structure of ADTING is straightforward yet powerful. The platform supports the installation and operation of digital displays in stores and shares the resulting ad revenue with the store owners. Advertisers can target specific districts or neighborhoods, reaching nearby customers with precision. ADTING provides an integrated suite of services, from ad broadcast management to content production and operational data analysis, creating a win win ecosystem for stores, advertisers, and the platform alike.“ADTING is a platform that simultaneously addresses hyper local advertising, revenue monetization for small businesses, and the digitalization of underutilized spaces”, said CEO Song. “We are focused on shifting the perception of advertising from a burden to a new opportunity for profit.”ADTING’s competitiveness is defined by four key factors. High Advertising Efficiency, Unlike one-off online ads, ADTING leverages indoor spaces where customers remain in a fixed position for extended periods. This allows for repeated brand exposure, creating a high concentration cognitive effect.Scalability, Stores can be converted into advertising media via digital displays without complex installations, lowering the burden of adoption and enabling rapid network expansion.Precision Hyper-local Targeting, By allowing exposure settings at the neighborhood or commercial district level, the platform offers an ideal environment for local businesses such as real estate agencies, hospitals, private academies, and regional brands.Integrated Content Solutions, For small businesses and local advertisers who may lack marketing expertise, ADTING provides end-to-end support, including content creation, in-app ad management, and various marketing tools.Looking forward, ADTING aims to evolve into a commerce-enabled hyper local platform. The company plans to integrate QR based reservations, inquiries, and payments into its digital displays, creating a seamless ecosystem that connects repetitive awareness, interest, and immediate conversion. Following its rollout in Busan, the company plans to expand to Ulsan, Gyeongnam, and the Seoul Metropolitan Area, with long term plans to explore international markets.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com