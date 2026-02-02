[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] SYU, Developing an AI Agent Platform that Automates Entire Enterprise Systems with a Single Message

JEONG HWAN SHIN CEO of SYU



SYU provides an AI Agent platform that automates an entire company's workflow into a single, seamless stream, unrestricted by specific software solutions. The company was founded in January 2023 by CEO JEONG HWAN SHIN(47).“I am an Enterprise Architecture expert with 20 years of experience designing and integrating core business systems such as ERP, MES, WMS, and SCM for over 80 companies”, said CEO Shin.“SYU’s Agent operates atop all systems a company actually uses messengers, emails, documents, web services, APIs, and databases. When an employee leaves a single message, the AI understands the intent, gathers necessary information, makes judgments, and executes actions within the actual systems. In essence, we are replacing the traditional work process instruction, collection, judgment, execution, and recording with a new autonomous enterprise operational layer. SYU aims to create a structure where the entire enterprise moves through human language.”The flagship product is an AI Agent that automates the entire corporate workflow. When an employee sends a message like ‘Organize the invoices received today’ via a chatbot or KakaoTalk, the generative AI based Agent immediately grasps the meaning. It autonomously determines the business objective, required data, and the systems to be linked to process settlement, inspection, and reporting. Even verbal instructions in the field are recognized as commands through STT (Speech-to-Text). A simple phrase like ‘Move up tomorrow’s shipment schedule‘ naturally leads to inventory checks, shipment plan revisions, and document updates.The system also handles physical documents or photos. Moving beyond simple text extraction, SYU’s technology utilizes multiple OCR(Optical Character Recognition) engines to reach a consensus on the most accurate values, automatically verifying quantities, unit prices, and account items before reflecting them in the system. Text, voice, and images converge into one unified interface, while the Agent works behind the scenes to link production, inventory, purchasing, sales, ESG, and various external services. ERP is just one part of this ecosystem. SYU is building technology that reconfigures an entire enterprise into a conversational system, a new way of working where all systems are controlled by human language.The core of this enterprise wide automation is sentence based system control technology. Regardless of the internal systems in use, the Agent connects directly via API, Excel, email, or DB for automatic execution. Through this Action Orchestration system, entering ‘Ship 20kg of flatfish tomorrow’ triggers a seamless flow, information extraction, inventory verification, order creation, and, if necessary, manager approval.The platform transforms unstructured data from messengers, emails, images, and voices into structured information that enterprise systems can understand. It also features autonomous exception handling similar to human judgment for discrepancies in amounts, quantities, and OCR reliability levels. SYU holds three copyright registrations and has filed four patents for technologies including unstructured data processing, multi OCR consensus, and message-based automation structures.Regarding future plans, Shin stated, “Long-term, we will integrate not just ERP but every system used by a company into a single Agent layer. Our goal by 2027 is to secure 500 SaaS clients, lead the ESG and corporate reporting markets, specialize our Agents for industries like manufacturing, logistics, and maritime, and export our API-based technology to manufacturing and logistics markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com