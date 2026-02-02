[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] H biome, Developing Microbiome based Therapeutics and Healthcare Solutions

Hongsub Lee CEO of H biome



-Extending human gut microbiome research to ‘Pet Bio Healthcare’ for companion animals



-A gastroenterologist and professor with 15 years of expertise in gut microbiota (microbiome) research

H biome is a biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of microbiome based therapeutics and healthcare solutions. A key focus is Pet Bio Healthcare, which applies human gut microbiome data to enhance the wellness of companion animals.The company is preparing for global market entry by conducting clinical trials and research in collaboration with university hospitals and research institutes. CEO Hongsub Lee (47) founded the firm in 2024.“As a gastroenterologist and medical professor, I have studied the gut microbiome for approximately 15 years”, said CEO Lee. “While treating colon diseases and performing colonoscopies, I witnessed firsthand how gut microbiota profoundly impact digestion, immunity, and systemic health. This experience led to continuous academic research, patent development, and ultimately, the founding of H biome.”The flagship product is ‘Petbiocare,’ a functional pet supplement brand. In short, it is a personalized pet supplement that applies human microbiome research and AI technology to animal gut health.Specifically, the company isolates and cultures beneficial microbes from colonoscopic lavage fluid a resource previously discarded after medical procedures. By using AI to analyze microbiome data alongside endoscopic and fecal images, H biome recommends optimal strain combinations. These are provided in various forms, including powders, capsules, and chewable treats (gums).While traditional Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) faces challenges regarding hygiene, standardization, and high costs, H biome addresses these by utilizing colonoscopic lavage fluid as a novel resource and integrating AI for individualized solutions.The competitiveness of Petbiocare is defined by five key pillars. Innovative Raw Materials, H biome secures beneficial bacteria by upcycling colonoscopic lavage fluid. This eco-friendly approach reduces medical waste and production costs while aligning with ESG values.Scientific and Medical Foundations, CEO Lee brings extensive experience in human microbiome and FMT research. The company plans to secure data on inflammation reduction and beneficial bacteria growth using DSS-induced colitis mouse models.Quantitative Data Analysis, Utilizing 16S rRNA analysis, metagenomics, and metabolomics, H biome is developing an AI prediction model. By training models like XGBoost, CNN, and LSTM on microbiome composition and metabolite data, the system predicts the most effective strain combinations.Hygiene and Reproducibility, The company ensures safety through sterilization, filtration, and genetic testing for pathogens to select only beneficial strains. H biome has secured IRB/IACUC approvals and conducted legal/ethical reviews regarding the use of medical by-products, effectively solving the standardization issues inherent in stool-based products.Premium Positioning with Price Competitiveness, While overseas premium pet supplements can cost between $110–$220 per month, Petbiocare aims for a ‘Cost effective Premium’ position, targeting the $75–$150 range while providing superior scientific and hygienic quality.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Our short-term goal within the Early-stage Startup Package period is to verify the isolation and stability of beneficial bacteria from endoscopic lavage fluid. We aim to prove efficacy through DSS colitis mouse models, develop the first version of our AI prediction model, and complete market validation through pilot testers for our three product formats (powder, capsule, and treats).”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com