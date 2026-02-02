[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] Aiip, An AI Driven Web3 Security Platform Startup

Sung Kug Kim CEO of Aiip



Aiip is a company specializing in Web3 security platforms, focusing on wallet protection, scam detection, and blocking hazardous transactions. CEO Sung Kug Kim (48) founded the company in May 2023.The flagship product, ‘WalletKeeper’ is a next generation Web3 wallet security solution driven by AI.Its core features are twofold. Real Time Wallet Security Monitoring, It analyzes all transactions occurring in a user's wallet and provides immediate notifications if any risk signals or scam patterns are identified.AI-Based Risk Analysis Engine, By integrating with professional Threat Intelligence sources such as Uppsala Security’s TRDB and ABC Bicscan the engine utilizes machine learning to automatically detect high risk wallets and contract addresses. When a transaction is queried, the AI provides a detailed analysis explaining exactly why the transaction is considered dangerous.Based on these two pillars, Aiip aims to create a secure environment where both individuals and enterprises can utilize Web3 with confidence.The competitive advantages of Aiip can be summarized into four key points. AI Powered Personalized Security Scenarios, Unlike conventional rule-based security solutions, WalletKeeper learns individual user patterns to provide ‘Personalized Security.’Threat Intelligence & Integrated Wallet Risk Scoring, Utilizing verified data from TRDB and Bicscan, the platform ensures high-accuracy detection and provides risk levels based on sophisticated scoring.Community Driven Scam DB via ‘ChainBounty’, As Korea’s first system to link scam reporting, verification, and rewards, Aiip builds a user-participatory security ecosystem.Explainable Security, A powerful differentiator is the platform's ability to offer ‘Explainable Security’. Rather than simply labeling a transaction as ‘Risky’ the AI provides clear reasons, such as ‘This address is linked to a specific past phishing incident’ or ‘This transaction resembles a known scam pattern’.“Aiip is currently building strong partnerships with wallet and blockchain infrastructure providers”, said CEO Kim. “We are expanding our technical collaborations with Klip(Korea’s No. 1 wallet), ABC Wallet, and Uppsala Security, while continuously integrating with major wallets and exchanges. Furthermore, WalletKeeper is growing through its security community. The ‘ChainBounty’ reward structure naturally attracts users, and realworld scam data is utilized as a valuable marketing asset. We are also conducting B2B consulting sales and content marketing by providing security insights and real-time scam trend reports via X, Medium, and newsletters.”Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our goal is to complete the AI-based Security Wallet SDK so that various wallets, exchanges, and services can easily integrate WalletKeeper’s security features. We aim to grow into Korea’s representative Web3 security platform and expand into a security layer used by individuals, corporations, and institutions alike.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com