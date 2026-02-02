[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] NW Corp, A Leader in AI Technology and Industrial Innovation Based on Core Computer Vision Expertise

Jaeyeon Song CEO of NW Corp



-Creating proprietary AI models and services by applying computer vision to the healthcare and gaming sectors



-‘Reddot,’ a health monitoring system, and ‘Copy It’ a creative sandbox game

NW Corp was established under the motto, “Redesigning the Future of the World with AI.” Leveraging its core technology in computer vision, the company leads AI integration across various industries, driving innovation in production processes and revitalizing the industrial landscape. The firm was founded in January 2023 by CEO Jaeyeon Song.By utilizing proprietary computer vision technology which recognizes people and objects in images and videos NW Corp develops unique AI models tailored for healthcare and gaming.Key services include ‘Reddot’, which monitors health information using rPPG (Remote Photoplethysmography), and ‘Copy It’, a creative sandbox game and platform. ‘Copy It’ merges camera based object recognition with generative AI to transform real world objects into location-based 3D voxel resources for gameplay.Currently preparing for commercialization, ‘Copy It’ offers a paradigm shift from ‘standardized consumption and play’ to an interactive experience. It gamifies the process of observing the real world and converting it into digital content through AI, providing a novel form of entertainment.In October 2025, NW Corp participated in the GITEX Expand North Star (Dubai) within the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) pavilion, engaging in various B2B meetings. In December, the company operated a dedicated experience zone for ‘Copy It’ at the 2025 AI Content Festival. Following these successful field tests, ‘Copy It’ is currently open for pre registration and is scheduled for a global launch in 173 countries via the Apple App Store and Google Play in the first quarter of the year.“NW Corp is a bootstrapped AI content technology firm that has sustained technical development and operations through B2B revenue for the past three years without external investment”, said CEO Song. “We have rigorously validated our technology and revenue model through real world applications. Recently, we initiated our first official investment round to fund the global launch and enhance the live services of Copy It.”Regarding the foundation of the company, Song shared, “NW Corp is my second startup. The core members from my previous venture are still with me. Based on our superior development capabilities, execution, and solid teamwork, we founded this company to redesign the future with AI.”The team is led by CEO and PD Jaeyeon Song (B.S. in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and Computer Science from Seoul National University, 22 years of experience) and includes director level personnel with extensive experience in leading PC and mobile game development and operating global services across 15 countries in 13 languages.Looking ahead, Song stated, “Following the successful launch of ‘Copy It’, we aim to expand into a multi-platform service and more aggressively penetrate the global market in 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com