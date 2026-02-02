[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] YEOHAE INDUSTRY, Developing Life Safety Products for Emergency Vehicle Egress

Seung-woo OH CEO of YEOHAE INDUSTRY



-Developed a manual override mechanism for car windows that functions even during a total loss of electrical power



-Specialized engineering of the gear unit within the automotive window regulator motor

YEOHAE INDUSTRY is a company dedicated to developing innovative products for life safety. Founded in December 2023 by CEO Seung-woo OH(41), the company is currently focused on a specialized gear system for automotive window motors. This technology allows passengers to manually open or close windows from inside the vehicle when the electrical system fails.

“This item was designed specifically to prevent tragic accidents where passengers become trapped inside a vehicle after a power failure locks the doors”, said CEO Oh. “It allows anyone to escape the vehicle through a simple manual operation. It is an invaluable safety solution that empowers individuals to save their own lives as quickly as possible during an emergency.”

Oh explained that power failures often occur during vehicle submersion (flooding) or following a severe impact, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs). “In these situations, the motors that control the windows stop functioning. Due to the inherent structure of the gears linked to the motor, it becomes physically impossible to lower the window manually without power.”

“Traditional emergency escape hammers are often difficult for the elderly or children to use, and their effectiveness varies greatly by product”, Oh added.

“Furthermore, many modern vehicles use laminated glass for all windows, which is extremely difficult even for an adult male to break. Even if the doors aren't locked during submersion, water pressure makes opening them impossible. We have developed the technology to overcome these specific challenges.”

YEOHAE INDUSTRY is planning for global expansion as well as domestic sales. The company is currently preparing meetings with partners in the Philippines, which is being considered as a potential production hub.

Regarding his motivation for starting the business, Oh shared, “I worked in R&D before founding this company, and I’ve always had a keen interest in safety. After my child was born, I felt a strong desire to develop products that prevent daily life hazards, which led me to take on the challenge of entrepreneurship.”

Since the launch, Oh has found great encouragement in the public's response. “Hearing people say, ‘This is great, I want this in my car’, has been incredibly rewarding. It has given us the confidence that our technology is recognized and that we can achieve even greater things in the future.”

Looking ahead, Oh stated, “Our primary goal is to successfully finalize the product development. Beyond this, I want to continuously develop intuitive products that are easy for anyone to use, regardless of age or gender. Through this, we aim to grow into a company that delivers significant social value.”

Establishment: December 2023

Core Business: R&D and technical consulting services (Structural design and work-model production using 3D printing)

Key Achievement: Selected for the 2025 Early-stage Startup Package



